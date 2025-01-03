What to do with the Christmas tree now? If it’s real, it’s compostable.
on January 3, 2025
The Christmas tree takes center stage for holiday gatherings, but after the new year arrives and Three Kings Day has come and gone, that evergreen in the living room presents a chore.
When should you take it down and what should you do with it?
Traditionally, the 12th day of Christmas, which is Three Kings Day or the feast of the Epiphany, marks the official end of the holiday season on Jan. 6. Live Christmas trees that were erected after Thanksgiving, typically can last that long. But if your tree has drooping branches that easily snap or is spilling lots of needles, it should come down, because a dry tree presents a fire threat. Christmas trees caused about 155 home fires in the U.S. annually between 2018 and 2022, according to Cal Fire.
In Richmond, getting rid of your live Christmas tree is as easy as depositing it in your compost bin and wheeling it to the curb for free pickup on your regular trash day. Fresh trees have to be cut into 3-foot pieces and not have any lights, decorations or flocking. The Richmond Environmental and Health Initiatives Division spells out the options on its website: You can also take your tree to Golden Bear Transfer on Parr Boulevard, which will accept it through the first weekend in February; or you can call Republic Services for a bulky curbside pickup. Those options are free.
Curbside pickup also is available for tall fresh trees that can’t be cut down, but for a cost of about $23 per tree. Bulky curbside pickups must be scheduled with Republic Services at 510-262-7100.
To get rid of an artificial trees or one that has been flocked, meaning it has a layer of artificial snow, just put it in your regular trash bin.
More information on tree disposal is on the city website.
