Snag could delay Metrowalk II, set to put 150 new homes near Richmond BART

Developers of an affordable housing project that could put about 150 new units near the Richmond BART station, have yet to secure nearly $6 million in necessary funding, according to a city official, putting the project in jeopardy of not starting on time.

Metrowalk II is set to start next March and be ready for residents by March 2028. However, construction hasn’t started because the city is waiting for developer Pacific West Communities to receive the missing gap funding from federal low-income tax credits, said Community Development Director Lina Velasco.

“The developer has submitted three rounds of tax credit applications, and we’re waiting on the third application to understand if we are going to be funded or not,” Velasco said. “They have submitted three rounds because they were not funded in the first and second.”

If Pacific West doesn’t get the funding by April, it will need to apply again, or the city will seek other resources to close the gap, Velasco said.

Metrowalk II will be built in the shadow of the Richmond BART station. (All photos by Denis Akbari)

The city, BART and Pacific West are partnering on Metrowalk, a multiphase project around the BART and Amtrak stations at 1805 Nevin Ave.

The project will allow more people to live near public transit, which helps to address the Bay Area’s housing crunch and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, said Kasheica McKinney, BART director of transit oriented development.

“BART is excited about Metrowalk II and its potential to build on the success of Metrowalk I,” McKinney said.

The east side of the Richmond BART station

The first phase of Metrowalk, developed by The Olson Co. in 2004, includes 132 townhomes and retail space. A six-story BART garage opened in 2008.

Metrowalk II will include 75 apartments for households whose income is not greater than 60% of area median income; 36 apartments for households with income not greater than 50% AMI; and 38 apartments for households earning no more than 30% AMI. The Richmond median household income was $90,038 in 2023, and current median rent is $2,395.

The project has received a $27.81 million loan, which Pacific West will repay, and a $5 million grant from the California Department of Housing and Community Development, Velasco said.

West Pacific Communities did not respond to Richmond Confidential’s requests for comment.

Phase II also includes BART improvements such as three new cars, fare gate upgrades, and better bikeway and pedestrian access around the station.

The playground at Metrowalk Metrowalk Phase I homes

The 20-year-old Metrowalk neighborhood has received positive reviews from residents. “It’s a nice place and they keep it very clean,” said Pamela Saucer-Bilbo.

Lola Abaoye, who also lives there, agreed. But both said more can be done to help residents feel safer.

“We used to have more security but now we don’t anymore. I think the security needs to be improved,” Abaoye said. “We should have police patrolling to make everyone feel safer.”

Abaoye said she wishes the development’s park was reserved for residents there.

“Sometimes we have to call the police on people that come to mess around there, and sometimes we even find condoms at the park,” she said. “A lot of little kids play there so this shouldn’t happen.”

Abaoye thinks the city should build a community center in Metrowalk II to provide a more welcoming and safe environment for residents.