Richmond’s Renaissance: Collective launches plan to make city a hub for the arts

With a push from Richmond’s art community, the city is moving forward with plans to create an arts corridor that will showcase local talent, encourage tourism and foster collaboration among creatives.

In early October, the City Council took the first step by awarding a $50,000 contract to Independent Arts & Media, the fiscal sponsor of artist collective Richmond Renaissance, which will be executing the contract. The collective is tasked with planning and designing a vibrant arts corridor in Richmond’s downtown area.

The Zellerbach Family Foundation matched the contract amount, and the Lesher Family Foundation added $10,000, for a total of $110,000.

The collective will collaborate with the city, the Richmond Arts & Culture Commission, and the community to develop cultural inclusion goals for the corridor, using public art and community input. For Richmond’s arts community, the plan is the start of a revitalization that could promote the city as an arts and culture hub in the Bay Area.

Ratha Lai, of Critical Impact Consulting, has worked closely with Richmond Renaissance since its inception and delivered the winning presentation of two presented to the City Council.

“I think what people really appreciated was the city of Richmond trusting its community and organizations to really take on the project.,” Lai said. “It speaks a lot to the value of why communities should feel empowered to transform their community.”

East Bay Center for the Performing Arts would be in the corridor. (Skylla Mumana)

The corridor will stretch along Macdonald Avenue from 41st to Sixth streets, and on 23rd Street between Rheem Avenue and Cutting Boulevard. B.K Williams, founding member and steering committee chair of Richmond Renaissance, notes that this location was chosen because of the number of arts organizations that operate there, such as NIAD Art Center and the Richmond Museum of History and Culture.

“These organizations already have audiences and markets, but they hadn’t really worked together before,” Williams said. “So bringing them all under the umbrella of an arts corridor to work together was the challenge.”

After speaking with Williams, Ruthie Dineen, executive director of the East Bay Center for the Performing Arts, called her vision a “wonderful idea” and wanted to be a part of it.

“More collaboration amongst the arts organizations, amongst the artists in Richmond, support from different funders and from the city towards these efforts seemed like an obvious win,” Dineen said.

Will it work?

The plan is divided into three phases. Phase one focuses on planning and community engagement. Phase two is about improving existing organizations, renovating buildings and repairing roadways in the city. And phase three will tackle larger projects such as building new museums or mixed-use affordable housing.

But can an arts corridor really improve the city?

A 2017 study by Americans for the Arts showed the nonprofit arts and culture industry generated $166.3 billion in economic activity, which supported 4.6 million jobs and generated $27.5 billion in revenue to local, state, and federal governments.

A 2018 survey by Americans for the Arts found that 90% of Americans believe that art institutions are important to their quality of life, and 86% agree that art institutions are important to local businesses and the economy.

In their planning, Richmond Renaissance looked at larger cities like San Francisco and New York for inspiration. However, another example can be found closer to home.

Redwood City established the Commercial Way Mural Corridor in 2015, which has served as a focal point for the city. Since its creation, foot traffic in that area has increased, making it a safer and more vibrant place for visitors and residents.

“One thing we do see with all of our murals and particularly in this alleyway is a reduction in graffiti,” said Arts Commissioner Jason Newblanc, who was one of the people who proposed the idea in 2010, drawing inspiration from San Francisco’s mural alleys. “We also see that it feels a lot more safe in this alleyway now because there’s a lot more people in it and more people looking at the murals. There’s just a lot less seediness that goes on in the alleyway.”

Early this year, Richmond Renaissance and other organizations plan to hold community listening sessions throughout the city, where residents and business owners can give input as to what artwork they’d like to see in Richmond.

Gabriela Yoque, the media, arts and culture director at the youth center RYSE, is excited to hear what young people have to offer the project.

“At the end of the day, it’s for the community,” Yoque said. “And who better to speak on what the community could be than our young people based here in Richmond?”

That input will be important, Williams said, because the corridor is meant to create something for Richmond’s future.

“It’s not something intended to last for six months. It’s not intended to last for a year,” she said. “It’s for the next generation. When I’m gone, they will still have an arts corridor.”

(Top photo: Richmond Renaissance presentation screenshot)