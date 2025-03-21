Hilltop Mall hosts pilot for futuristic public shuttle system

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 the once-abandoned Hilltop Mall in Richmond, the golden Macy’s sign has faded, moss grows in the cracks of the parking lot, and vines climb the building’s vents. But if you listen closely, the rumble of excavators signals that new activity is starting here.

A Silicon Valley-backed automated transportation company, with investors like Bill Gates and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, has begun building a one-mile test track at the former Hilltop Mall. The construction team is transforming the northern parking lot into a testing facility for a 28-mile driverless shuttle system in Contra Costa County.

By summer, Glydways is expected to have its test track operational, marking the first major development at Hilltop Mall since stores closed four years ago. This will coincide with the release of a broader redevelopment plan for residential and commercial use that furthers a vision the city has outlined called Hilltop Horizon.

On Glydways’ website, Richmond City Manager Shasa Curl said, “Their arrival not only helps explore new transportation solutions, but also brings new vitality to the area before the final planning of Hilltop Horizon is completed.

Pilot track for the Glydways driverless public shuttle system. (Ava Hu)

In December, Glydways announced plans to build a 14-acre facility at Hilltop Mall, including a test track designed to simulate real-world driving conditions.

The track will be used to assess the performance of Glydways’ self-driving Glydcar shuttles, ensuring they meet California Public Utilities Commission driving regulations before the 2026 pilot launch. Tim Haile, executive director of Contra Costa Transportation Authority, said the tests will focus on fleet management, passenger access, and vehicle performance.

In 2023, the Transportation Authority selected Glydways as the technology provider after requesting proposals for an East Contra Costa automated transportation network. The project will establish an enclosed roadway stretching from Brentwood through Oakley and Antioch to Pittsburg. Along this route, 56 Glydcar access points will allow residents to request rides through a mobile app, similar to services like Uber. These autonomous pods will be 5-feet wide — narrow enough to carry up to six passengers while running along paths, railways, or streets, without requiring the removal of existing lanes.

Glydways also has contracts for pilot projects with San Jose and Atlanta Airport. The company’s website notes that Hilltop’s development hub will be Glydways’ first testing ground.

Sketch of a Glydways Glydcar (Courtesy of Glydways)

Haile said Hilltop was chosen primarily because of its configuration. “They needed a long, rectangular property that met all their facility requirements,” he said. “It wasn’t chosen because it was in Richmond, but because it was the right location.”

In addition to the test track, the facility will include a visitor center with ride demonstrations and virtual reality experiences, as well as a 13,000-square-foot maintenance and storage facility for an expanded all-electric vehicle fleet.

City documents show that Richmond City Council approved a temporary use permit for Glydways at Hilltop Mall on Sept. 5. The permit will expire on Sep. 5, 2027.

The permit outlines additional site improvements, including accessible pathways, restroom upgrades to meet accessibility standards, and the conversion of existing space into meeting rooms and control rooms for the test track.

The project also will reactivate an empty auto repair shop for maintenance and operation of the all-electric vehicle fleet. Other improvements include installing barriers, modifying the parking lot surface, and adding pole-mounted guidance and monitoring equipment in the track and charging areas.

Lina Velasco, Richmond’s director of community development, said the city considered residents before approving the permit.

“We evaluated noise and other factors affecting the surrounding community,” Velasco said. “The site has been vacant for some time, so reactivating the space has been welcomed by the city. It’s also exciting to see new transit solutions being tested.”

The Hilltop Mall entrance. (Ava Hu)

24 Hour Fitness and Walmart remain open at the Hilltop Mall. (Ava Hu)

Most of the Hilltop Mall is boarded up. (Ava Hu)

Work is underway to transform part of the Hilltop Mall property into a pilot track for the Glydways driverless public transportation system. (Ava Hu)

A sign outside the Hilltop Mall. (Ava Hu)

The 77-acre tract where Hilltop Mall sits was acquired by the real estate trust Prologis in 2021. After two years of deliberation, the company outlined a redevelopment plan which includes demolishing the mall’s closed storefronts and building a mix of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces. Richmond Mayor Eduardo Martinez has said the development plan will be revealed this spring.

According to a report from the Hilltop District Neighborhood Council in May, Hilltop Horizon calls for 5,000 to 7,500 residential units. However, the plan has not been updated in over a year.

Currently, Walmart and 24 Hour Fitness at Hilltop Mall are still operating, but all other stores have moved out, and the mall is boarded up.

More about Glydways

Founded in 2016, Glydways focuses on providing automated transportation systems for closed road networks. In 2023, Glydways was valued at $330 million.

California Business and Economic Development, and the state Treasurer’s Office confirmed that Glydways has not received tax or financial incentives for the East Contra Costa County project, meaning all funding is coming from private investors.

“This is one of California’s first transportation projects involving private equity,” Haile said.

For the county, the broader goal is educating the community on the future of transportation. “It’s about getting the next generation of the workforce excited,” Haile said.

Glydways won the Transportation Authority project over 70 vendors, according to the PlanetBids database, which says the company is collaborating with Contra Costa Transportation Authority in a public-private partnership to co-finance, develop, and operate the system.

The Transportation Authority has not committed direct funding to the project. Haile said it is structured in three phases. The first phase, which focuses on feasibility studies, is being funded entirely through “sweat equity” from involved parties. Future phases will depend on the project securing regional, state, and federal grants, with the possibility of leveraging private matching funds.

According to Transportation Authority meeting records, the project is expected to cost $450 million. For comparison, the 171-mile starter segment of the Central Valley’s high-speed rail project is estimated at $22.8 billion, while the 34-mile Silicon Valley BART extension costs $2.3 billion.

Glydways did not respond to Richmond Confidential’s requests for comment. But in a recent interview with Forbes, Glydways CEO Gokul Hemmady said the company’s first few projects will operate without subsidies. He added, “We’re proving that these systems can generate revenue while still charging fares comparable to public transit.”