PHOTO GALLERY: Christmas spirit in Richmond, with lights, songs and a Santa who rides a fire truck

Richmond Memorial Auditorium transformed Wednesday into a festive wonderland for the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting, where a chilly rain did not dampen the spirits of a couple hundred people who came to the event.

Instead of a single towering tree, the venue was adorned with several smaller, glittering trees, all synced to light up at once, creating a magical display that set the tone for the evening.

On a small stage at the heart of the auditorium, children from the Nevin Community Center’s after-school programs filled the room with holiday songs, dances, and the joy of community celebration.

Martina Lozano, a mother of two young performers, attended the tree lighting for the first time and found it meaningful for her and her children. She said it gave them “something positive to be part of, nothing negative, showing them what it is to be positive in the community.”

Richmond’s Christmas Tree-lighting ceremony.

Nevin Community Center group performs.

Children from the Nevin Community Center after-school program sing “Feliz Navidad.”

The “Tiny Heroes” kick off the program.

Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Memorial Auditorium

Getting ready for the show to start.

Parents watch their children perform.

Everyone rushes outside to see Santa Claus coming.

Awaiting Santa’s arrival

A Richmond firefighter distributes helmets.

The Richmond Fire Department gave out helmets.

Before the performances, the auditorium buzzed with energy as children dressed in Christmas sweaters and reindeer antlers ran around, laughing and chatting with one another. Parents waited with phones in hand to capture their little ones showing off the songs and dances they had been rehearsing.

Tanya Swartz, recreation coordinator at the Annex Senior Center who helped to organize the event, was especially proud of a new group of budding preschool stars called the “Tiny Heroes,” who kicked off the evening with their rendition of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

The tree lighting, funded by the city’s Recreation Division, started in 2019. After a break during the pandemic, it resumed in 2022 and has continued annually.

“We paused during the pandemic, but we’ve brought it back stronger the last couple of years,” said Kymberlyn Carson-Thrower, Recreation Division supervisor.

“The thing that we want to relay to people is that it’s not about the gifts, it’s about being present for one another,” Carson-Thrower added. “Just to be here, to love on one another, and kick off the holidays.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus read to a roomful of kids and the Grinch. (All photos by Paul Ghusar)

The highlight of the evening came after children sang “Feliz Navidad,” and Travis Gock, the city’s recreation program coordinator, announced that Santa was just around the corner. Despite the rain, families rushed outside to greet Santa as he arrived in a Richmond Fire Department truck, with lights flashing and sirens blaring.

In the auditorium, firefighters handed out bright red helmets for the children to wear and Santa Claus was warmly welcomed by Mrs. Claus, along with a surprise guest — the Grinch.

As the crowd gathered around, Santa read stories to the children, creating a cozy atmosphere filled with festive cheer.

“It’s the Christmas spirit.” Lozano said. “Just to be here, to love one another, and kick off the holidays.”