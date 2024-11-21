 Skip to content

In a large room we see the backs of people's heads, as they sit in folding chairs and face the front, where there are numerous trees alit. In the center is a man in a plaid shirt holding a baby, who is wearing a red and white striped hat with a pom-pom on top.

PHOTO GALLERY: Christmas spirit in Richmond, with lights, songs and a Santa who rides a fire truck

on November 21, 2024

Richmond Memorial Auditorium transformed Wednesday into a festive wonderland for the city’s annual Christmas tree lighting, where a chilly rain did not dampen the spirits of a couple hundred people who came to the event. 

Instead of a single towering tree, the venue was adorned with several smaller, glittering trees, all synced to light up at once, creating a magical display that set the tone for the evening.

On a small stage at the heart of the auditorium, children from the Nevin Community Center’s after-school programs filled the room with holiday songs, dances, and the joy of community celebration.

Martina Lozano, a mother of two young performers, attended the tree lighting for the first time and found it meaningful for her and her children. She said it gave them “something positive to be part of, nothing negative, showing them what it is to be positive in the community.”  

  • People sit in a packed auditorium, including a little boy making a peace sign at the camera in the front row and a little girl next to him giggling, her hand over her mouth.
    Richmond’s Christmas Tree-lighting ceremony.
  • A couple dozen kids wearing antlers, gaze at pieces of paper they are holding in their hands as they stand before an audience of people with their cellphones out, photographing them.
    Nevin Community Center group performs.
  • A few dozen children wearing antlers and holding sheets of paper have their mouths open in song as a man with a guitar in the left of the frame holds up his right hand.
    Children from the Nevin Community Center after-school program sing “Feliz Navidad.”
  • Six women in various shades of red sweaters and wearing antlers stand in a line, with a small child in a blue and white T-shirt and antlers stands between each one, all in front of glittering Christmas lights, facing an audience in an auditorium.
    The “Tiny Heroes” kick off the program.
  • A couple hundred people sit in folding chairs wearing Christmas colors and looking forward.
    Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Memorial Auditorium
  • At the top of the frame, giant blowups of a snowman and Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer are on a balcony overlooking a roomful of people below in folding chairs.
    Getting ready for the show to start.
  • The backs of four people, who are all looking toward a stage, which is blurred. The two on the left in dark jackets have their cellphone up to video or photograph. On the right, a woman in a dark coat and white bow in her hair holds an small child who is wearing a red-and-white cap.
    Parents watch their children perform.
  • Lots of people crammed into a frame, wearing winter coats outside a building with pillars. In the top right, a little girl with Santa Claus figures coming out of her hairband and a red snowflake sweater holds a and to her mouth.
    Everyone rushes outside to see Santa Claus coming.
  • A woman, her face and the background blurred, focuses a cellphone on an image in the dark.
    Awaiting Santa’s arrival
  • A firefighter is in the center aisle of a packed room with kids and adults in folding chairs on each side. He is giving out red plastic helmets to kids.
    A Richmond firefighter distributes helmets.
  • People pack a room, where a man with a Richmond Fire sweatshirt is in the foreground next two kids wearing plastic firefighter helmets
    The Richmond Fire Department gave out helmets.

Before the performances, the auditorium buzzed with energy as children dressed in Christmas sweaters and reindeer antlers ran around, laughing and chatting with one another. Parents waited with phones in hand to capture their little ones showing off the songs and dances they had been rehearsing.

Tanya Swartz, recreation coordinator at the Annex Senior Center who helped  to organize the event, was especially proud of a new group of budding preschool stars called the  “Tiny Heroes,” who kicked off the evening with their rendition of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

The tree lighting, funded by the city’s Recreation Division, started in 2019. After a break during the pandemic, it resumed in 2022 and has continued annually.

“We paused during the pandemic, but we’ve brought it back stronger the last couple of years,” said Kymberlyn Carson-Thrower, Recreation Division supervisor. 

“The thing that we want to relay to people is that it’s not about the gifts, it’s about being present for one another,” Carson-Thrower added. “Just to be here, to love on one another, and kick off the holidays.”

Three figures are on a stage whose floor is a white sheet and round which are four pillars of blue drapery specked with lights. The figures are Santa Claus on the left, reading a book, Mrs. Clause on the right and the Grinch sitting on the stage in front of them
Santa and Mrs. Claus read to a roomful of kids and the Grinch. (All photos by Paul Ghusar)

The highlight of the evening came after children sang “Feliz Navidad,” and Travis Gock, the city’s recreation program coordinator, announced that Santa was just around the corner. Despite the rain, families rushed outside to greet Santa as he arrived in a Richmond Fire Department truck, with  lights flashing and sirens blaring.

In the auditorium, firefighters handed out bright red helmets for the children to wear and Santa Claus was warmly welcomed by Mrs. Claus, along with a surprise guest — the Grinch. 

As the crowd gathered around, Santa read stories to the children, creating a cozy atmosphere filled with festive cheer.

“It’s the Christmas spirit.” Lozano said. “Just to be here, to love one another, and kick off the holidays.”

