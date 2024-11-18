Orchard for ALL grows roots — and fruit trees — in Richmond’s Iron Triangle

The final crate tapped into place, the truck bed was packed and ready. Inside were all the essentials. Freshly sharpened pruners, a couple of aprons, gloves and sturdy ladders. The checklist was second nature by now, each tool in its slot, each slot serving a purpose.

With everything in order, Bruno Lara, the Orchard for ALL! project manager took a moment to survey the packed truck, mentally preparing for the day ahead. Today, it would just be him on the route, a result of being short-staffed. The absence of the other two members of his crew made him feel the weight of the day’s tasks more acutely, but he welcomed the challenge.

Adjusting his cap, he slid into the driver’s seat. The engine rumbled to life, and he pulled out of the dirt driveway of the Urban Tilth main farm, heading to his first harvest of the day.

Fresh food and green spaces are scarce in the Iron Triangle, where the Orchard for All! project is working to make a difference. Lara leads the initiative, planting fruit trees in yards and providing ongoing care to help residents grow their own produce.

The selection of trees includes fig, pomegranate, mulberry, apple, pear, cherry, apricot, pluot, plum, pineapple guava, orange, lime, lemon, mandarin, avocado, and persimmon.

For Lara, each tree is more than just a plant, it’s a way to address food insecurity, improve air quality, and create a sense of community.

Peach tree in an accessible garden at Unity Park (Alicia Chiang).

The project is funded by the Transformative Climate Communities program, the Strategic Growth Council and Planting Justice to supply fruit trees specifically chosen to thrive in Richmond’s climate.

Five years since its inaugural fruit tree giveaway, the program also offers free tree care and seasonal pruning services. Lara said all practices are organic, with no chemical sprays, and include key interventions like pruning and soil amendments to support healthy tree growth throughout the year.

He didn’t need GPS to navigate, the Iron Triangle’s roads are imprinted in his mind. As Lara drove through the winding streets, he pointed out the houses where they had planted trees, each one reflecting the community’s dedication to sustainable living.

The program serves Richmond neighborhoods like the Iron Triangle, Santa Fe, and Coronado, which are significantly impacted by pollution.

In Richmond, tree canopy coverage is just 12.7%, well below the recommended range of 25% to 35%. Many neighborhoods face health challenges due to the lack of green space, according to Groundwork Richmond, which is using a state grant to plant hundreds of trees in those neighborhoods.

“We gave away 400 trees at Unity Park earlier this year,” Lara said, aware of the tree shortage in the area.

Lara said local markets often have high prices and lack quality produce. He stressed the need to increase green spaces, which can help reduce pollution and improve air quality, while also advocating for better access to healthy food options in the community.

A 2016 study by The California Endowment and the California FreshWorks Fund found that approximately 34% of Richmond’s population lives in areas with critical food access issues.

With only one grocery store in the Iron Triangle, and only about a quarter of the residents having cars, the area receives a low rating for its poor access to nutritious foods, contributing to substandard health conditions, according to community group PogoPark

Advice on every plant

Many Richmond families have embraced the orchard initiative, transforming their yards into fruitful havens.

Luke Longlin, who lives in the IIron Triangle, received his first apple tree from the program and later added three more trees to his yard. Though Lara only came out initially to help him with one specific tree, he ended up offering a little more.

“He came by and gave pretty much advice on every single plant or tree or shrub in our yard,” Longlin said.

“We offer free tree care to keep these trees alive as long as possible, so they can produce fruit. … The only thing we ask back is a small harvest, which we give out at free farm stands,” Lara said.

Alma Blanco greeted Lara with a warm smile as he approached her door, clearly anticipating his visit. Their long-standing relationship was evident. Bruno recalled the first time he visited her property, when he stumbled upon a sprawling pineapple guava tree that Blanco had no idea was even in her yard. The discovery sparked a newfound appreciation for the fruits of her garden, and now Lara harvests both her pear tree and the pineapple guava, sharing the bounty with the community.

“Knowing where the produce is coming from and knowing how it’s being cared for really makes me feel like I’m eating healthier,” Blanco said.

After shaking the trees in Blanco’s garden and watching the fruit tumble onto a tarp that was carefully laid to prevent bruising, Lara climbed the ladder one more time to gently bend the pear stems until they snapped off easily. Satisfied with the harvest, it was time to head back to the farm.

As he washed the produce and prepared it for distribution at one of the free stands, Lara snacked on a sweet Richmond-grown pineapple guava, enjoying the tropical flavor of his favorite fruit.

(Top photo of Bruno Lara inspecting a peach tree, by Paul Ghusar)