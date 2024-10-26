‘It became obvious who our new target audience should be’: BART using mascots to attract young riders

BART is capturing the attention of the next generation of riders by introducing anime mascots, community events, and creative outreach programs that make public transit more engaging and accessible.

BART’s initiative to increase youth ridership is centered on creating a connection between younger generations and public transportation. By building loyalty among younger riders, BART aims to secure its long-term future, ensuring it remains a vital option for the Bay Area’s evolving transportation needs.

Spearheading this initiative is Alicia Trost, BART’s chief communications officer, who is leveraging trends from Japan and Taiwan to make transit not only functional but also and fun. Those countries are known for their highly efficient, popular and culturally integrated public transit systems. In both, anime mascots are widely used in public transportation to create a friendly, approachable image that appeals to riders of all ages, while also building connections with the community.

BART spokesperson Alicia Trost holding a card with the transit agency’s four anime mascots. (Sara Martin)

“I had just realized we weren’t doing anything to attract youth,” Trost said. “Then it became obvious who our new target audience should be, and it’s trying to create a future generation of BART riders.”

The path to attracting new and younger riders hasn’t been linear. The pandemic impacted BART more than any other Bay Area transit agency because it is dependent on revenue from riders for its operations. At the time, ridership dipped to an all-time low of 6%, causing a financial crisis. Prior to the pandemic, BART received up to 70% of its revenue from rider fares and other services, including parking.

Not knowing if commuters would return in big numbers to rail lines or even to offices, BART turned its focus to potential new riders.

In August 2022, BART issued a call for art submissions, which it narrowed down to four artists, who were then commissioned to make the characters.

The result is four anime-inspired mascots, each reflecting a unique aspect of the transit system and its community. Baylee, the first character, was inspired by the goats BART employs to manage vegetation along the tracks to reduce wildfire risks. Nimbus, the second mascot, is a librarian deemed the “Bard of BART” and was inspired by the falcons that BART contracts to deter pigeons at El Cerrito del Norte Station. Jasmine, the third character, is a high school student and transit enthusiast who was inspired by BART fans who attended the 50th-anniversary celebrations. Lastly, is Mira, a BART train operator.

The characters debuted in 2023 at the San Jose FanimeCon convention. The response, especially of youth riders, was overwhelmingly positive and has continued to be, Trost said.

But the anime mascots are not the only new community initiative. For the last two years, BART has hosted an event for Autism Acceptance Month, where kids who are on the spectrum record their own unique station announcements that play across the system.

In the spring, Lucy Bennet, 17, of San Francisco, made one of the recordings, and last Halloween, she dressed up as the mascot Baylee. But what she loved more, was being able to tour the headquarters.

Lucy Bennett dressed as BART mascot Baylee. (Sara Martin)

“I got to know some of the secret stuff about BART that just anyone would probably not know about,” Bennett said. “They told me about secret codes that they used on the legacy fleet back when they were still running those trains.”

Her mother, Angela Bennett, also is a BART supporter and is “delighted” by the agency’s community outreach. “I think it’s so important to support public transit,” she said. “It’s a lifeline for so many people.”

Mother and daughter are BART event regulars, attending a farewell for the legacy fleet and BART’s mobile 20th birthday party. They also are fans of SweaterFest, BART’s “ugly” sweater event that has gained a cult following.

Trost is hopeful for the future of BART’s ridership and sustainability. The agency has until the end of 2025 to install the next generation of fare gates, which is estimated to save $25 million per year by mitigating fare evasion. If BART meets that, it will receive $352 million in state and regional subsidies.