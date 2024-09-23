People of Richmond: What do you think about the new BART trains?

“People of Richmond” is a regular series in which reporters pose a question to people in the community. Answers are presented verbatim, though sometimes edited for brevity.

Q 1: Have you noticed a difference in BART’s service now that the fleet has all new trains?

“They have certainly got more aesthetic appeal which I appreciate. In terms of service being better, worse or same, I’d say same. I’m always struck by how few riders there are, which just shocks me. I’d like to see BART do more about that.” (Heidi Swillinger, an editor from San Pablo, pictured above)

“It changed, but to me, it just feels the same. This is the same old BART from years ago. In terms of like, comfort, it’s very much all the same for me.” (Jonas Garcia, student)

“On the inside of the trains, I think it’s much better. As far as me as a rider, knowing where I am, that screen, it’s easier. It seems more user-friendly.” (Torry Mansur)

“I’ve had good experiences and bad for the most part, they’ve cleaned it up a lot. A

drastic change, I don’t see a lot of homeless people no more because they have the patrolies come through and checking tickets and stuff. It’s cleaner and quieter.” (Tavaris Webb)

“I grew up with the old BART trains as a child, so I kind of like those ones more because it made me feel more like at home. But I knew something was going to change when it came to that period. The new trains, the layout is different. It’s more spacious. Basically it sacrifices seating for space because I understood, especially because of the pandemic, people don’t sit next to each other like they used to.” (Arman Turner)

“I am from Arizona, so there is no, public transportation in the major cities there. So, yeah, I love the BART. I think it’s fabulous. I love that I don’t have to drive. It’s a major stress-reliever. And in terms of the trains, they seem consistent. They seem relatively clean and safe and fun. … I think the city is blessed to have a decent public transportation system in this area, and I think people take it for granted.” (James Conway)

“Yeah, the old trains were majorly skanky. I mean at the very end there just were seats that were coming forward, and they were like full of destruction and graffiti, needles, crap, a lot of destruction. So this is, you know, you can sit down. It is cleaner, much cleaner.” (Paula Burch, a social worker from El Cerrito)

“I was falling down because I don’t know where to

hold. I was trying with my cane. But they should do something else, you know, to let us sit down.” (Sussy Jimenez)

“The trains are nicer, but the service is still pretty slow and lots of cancellations still. Yeah, I don’t really see much of a difference, to be honest.” (Tony Quintero)

Yaneli Martinez (Riley Ramirez)

“The actual, like BART ride is fine, but like leaving, no. Like right now, I felt like it took even more time because they only have, like one machine or two machines.” (Yaneli Martinez, marketing intern)







“No, not really. It’s always been some delays, trains late, sections in Oakland that aren’t operating. About a week ago — no actually, it was two weeks ago — I went to BART … and like 10 minutes later they said, ‘Oh, well, BART’s not operating, so everybody out.’ So then we all came out,and they’re like, ‘Well, you have to take this bus and then this bus to get home, or to get to Richmond station.’ So then it took like two hours for me to get home.” (Theo Drane)