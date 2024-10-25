WCCUSD investigates alleged ringers on El Cerrito football team, forcing Gauchos to forfeit 6 games and prompting student walkout

El Cerrito Principal Malcolm Norrington was at the center of a student walkout this week, after a letter surfaced in which Norrington apparently reported to the California Interscholastic Federation that the school would forfeit six football games because of ineligible players.

The student protest also was in response to the West Contra Costa Unified School District’s decision to place the team’s head coach, Jacob Rincon, on administrative leave in September. The district has not said why it suspended Rincon – who is still teaching physical education at the high school.

But the letter — circulated widely on social media and in published reports — says a comprehensive review of the El Cerrito Gauchos football roster revealed that the team played athletes who were ineligible per California Interscholastic Federation guidelines. It does not say how many players may have been ineligible or who made that determination. Richmond Confidential has not been able to verify the letter’s authenticity, though it is clear the team has forfeited games and players have been deemed ineligible. Norrington has not responded to the news organization’s attempts to reach him.

The letter prompted more than 100 students to walk out of El Cerrito High School for close to an hour on Monday in support of Coach Jake, as Rincon is known on campus.

Parents and athletes dispute that any students who played were ineligible.

“I’ve been cleared, and they’re trying to say that I’ve been ineligible,” Kamren Bell, a player on the team, said during the walkout.

El Cerrito students walked out of classes on Monday to protest their football team’s forfeiture of six games and to call for the coach’s reinstatement. (Summer Maxwell)

Bell, a junior, said he transferred to El Cerrito from Berkeley in February and played the first five football games this year. He was told on Oct. 18 that he is ineligible and cannot participate in the rest of the season.

“I ran track last year,” he said. “So I have to be clear for sports.”

Students chanted “Free Coach Jake,” and “No More Norrington,” and waved homemade posters that read “Free the Gaucho,” and “What is EC without Coach Jake.” A handful of parents watched and cheered from the sidewalk.

“I​​t messes up our record,” said Lamarion Jones, a senior on the team. “We’re kids. We want to go to college and go … make our parents proud.”

‘Credible information’

El Cerrito is part of the Tri-County Athletic League, which falls under the North Coast Section of the California Interscholastic Federation. Before the forfeits were announced, the Gauchos had a 5-1 record. Now they are 1-6, their only win coming Saturday over Salesian College Preparatory after players said to be ineligible were benched.

Superintendent Kenneth “Chris” Hurst addressed the situation in a post on the El Cerrito High School website this week, saying he wanted to clarify “inaccuracies.” Hurst said that he, not Norrington, initiated the investigation after receiving “credible information regarding possible ineligibility issues related to the ECHS football program.” Hurst said the district is obligated to investigate such information, and that it wants to head off any further consequences. He did not mention the Norrington letter, which was addressed to “To Whom it May Concern” and included copies to the Tri-County League’s co-commissioners.

“I am writing to formally report a violation of the CIF /NCS bylaws at El Cerrito High School,” the letter reads. “On Friday, October 18, 2024, it was discovered that ineligible players participated in varsity football games during the 2024-2025 fall season. As a result of this violation, El Cerrito High School is forfeiting all games in which ineligible players participated.”

El Cerrito High School (All photos by Summer Maxwell)

The letter refers to a prior California Interscholastic Federation ruling on student eligibility that prompted a review of the football roster. But it offers no details about that ruling or when it came down.

The turmoil comes at a pivotal time for upperclassmen on the team trying to secure offers from college scouts.

“The longer that this issue happens, the longer that our kids are not being able to be recruited,” said Jonniesha Talton, whose son is on the team. “Schools are not reaching out.”

According to the California Interscholastic Federation, students must provide proof that they live in the district. Transfer students are subject to a possible sit-out period, which lasts for half a sport’s season. Student-athletes who submit false information regarding their eligibility may be banned from participating in athletics for up to two years.

According to several players, the rules were followed. They said any ineligible athletes remained benched and didn’t wear playing equipment like pads.

“They were on the sideline watching the game,” Jones said. “They weren’t suited up at all. They just had their jersey number. That was all.”

Rincon did not respond to Richmond Confidential’s requests for comment.

El Cerrito High School directed Richmond Confidential to WCCUSD for comment.

“As this is an active investigation, we cannot provide further details at this time,” Raechelle Forrest, the district’s interim communications director, said in an email to Richmond Confidential. “The District will continue to work with the Tri-County Athletic League and North Coast Section to uphold the integrity of our athletic programs while adhering to all necessary regulations.”

‘Everything feels off’

In a letter signed “The ECHS Football Team Family,” parents lambasted the school for failing to support players through the controversy.

“We have been left to pick up the pieces on our own, trying to navigate these challenges without the necessary support and guidance,” read the letter, which was sent to the school board and district employees Monday.

A petition started on Monday demanding that Norrington be fired over Rincon’s suspension and the forfeited games has garnered nearly 2,000 signatures.

In the meantime, it appears the Gauchos will play the four remaining games of the season without Rincon.

“It feels like there’s a big piece missing,” Gavin Thompson, a senior football player said. “The energy just isn’t the same. Everything feels off without him.”