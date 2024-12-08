Richmond Art Center gives artists and artisans a market to sell their work during the holidays

The Richmond Art Center buzzed Sunday with visitors, as they explored handcrafted goods and engaged with artists and artisans at the Holiday Arts Festival.

The festival began 62 years ago as a craft-focused event and has blossomed into an annual tradition, celebrating the spirit of creativity, said Amy Spencer, the community engagement director who helps organize the event. Richmond Art Center has expanded its vision of bringing the community together to support independent artists and small businesses.

“Nearly half the participating vendors are from Richmond, and this event really puts Richmond on the map as a hub for creativity in the East Bay,” Spencer said.

The festival showcased a diverse array of more than 50 creators, including illustrators, jewelry designers, silversmiths, painters, and clothing designers, as well as zine and sticker makers. Alongside the marketplace were stations for making Christmas ornaments that engaged attendees of all ages.

Van Pham, who has been to other Richmond Art Center events, watched her two children decorate clay Christmas ornaments That would soon find a place on their tree at home.

Nicole Dickerson, a first-time attendee, was captivated by the event’s charm. “I had no idea it was going to be as big as it is. It’s amazing, just the most beautiful thing,” she said. “Spending money locally feels so much better.”

The Zine Zone is a new feature at the Richmond Art Center’s annual Holiday Arts Festival. (Paul Ghusar)

This year, the festival debuted the Zine Zone, showcasing art that intersects with activism. It grew out of a summer class for teens taught by Shani Ealey that focused on indigenous African storytelling, Spencer said. The Art Center wanted to share it with the broader community.

At the festival Zora Whitfield debuted her zine series exploring Black women’s lived experiences.

“I thought I’d just show people my zines,” Whitfield said. “But now, seeing people touched by my work and trading zines with others, I feel like I’m organically learning more about zine culture.”

Candle-maker Elishes Cavness found that he was doing a lot of listening at the festival, because candles often bring back memories that people like to share.

“We laugh, chat, and just have a good time,” Cavness said. “It’s about more than just selling.”

First-time participants like jewelry maker Tara Packard saw the festival as a way to meet people and grow business. “Meeting my fellow craftsmen is very exciting to me,” said Packard, who moved from San Francisco to Richmond four years ago. She credits the Richmond Art Center with helping her connect to the local arts scene.