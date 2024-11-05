ELECTION DAY COVERAGE: At the polls in Richmond — ‘It’s a very historical moment for me as a Black woman.’

In the crisp November air outside the Hilltop Community Church polling station, voters filled out their ballots Tuesday morning with efficiency. Among them was Virgtrese McGee, who said that, as a mother and a woman of color, voting in this election feels like contributing to what could be a momentous event.

She was referring to the prospect of Vice President Kamala Harris, a Bay Area native, to become president of the United States.

“It’s a very historical moment for me as a Black woman, being able to witness such excitement around the possibility of having a woman of color in office. It would mean everything,” McGee said. “I’m raising a daughter, she’s 15 — it just shows the progress we made, and the potential there is for our girls of color.”

For many voters, this is an anxiety-riddled Election Day, with the presidency in the balance, as well as three Richmond City Council seats, a West Contra Costa Unified School District board seat and measures that would change the way local elections are held.

With all that on her mind, Nina Marie Thompson approached the Nevin Community Center polling site with a confident stride and a smile.

“I understand that as a Black person and as a woman, I stand on the shoulders of those who marched for our rights to even be able to vote and have our voice heard. So I vote every time there is an election,” said Thompson, who lives in District 1. “I don’t care what kind of election it is, and my children do the same thing.”

City Council, District 1 boasts the most crowded field — with Jamelia Brown and Mark Wassberg challenging incumbent Melvin Willis, who is backed by the Richmond Progressive Alliance.

Thompson said she cast her ballot for Jamelia Brown because she wanted to see change in City Council.

Nina Marie Thompson (Victor Ochieng)

Many residents, like artist and Iron Triangle resident Kevin Mathieu, were excited to have exercised their right to vote. He cast his for Harris and sketched a cartoon of that vote being made by a cat.

Kevin Mathieu holds up a political poster for Election Day in Richmond (Skylla Mumana)

“It’s currently the last right we have, the only power one has. It makes a difference,” Mathieu said. “If it wasn’t important, so much money wouldn’t be spent to try and influence our vote, modify us, etcetera.”

In addition to choosing who to vote for, residents also have the choice of how to vote in future local elections. In the 2020 presidential election 43 million Americans cast their vote by mail, according to data from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In the same election, 87% of Californians voted by mail according to the California Secretary of State.

Retiree Eleanor Torres chose to cast her vote in-person instead of at the mailbox. “I wanted to feel the energy of the day,” she said. “ I feel like mailing it … you mail it weeks in advance. I don’t feel like the participation is 100% versus coming in.”

But mailing in ballots can also increase accessibility of elections for voters who may not be able to make it to their polling stations.

El Sobrante resident Roberta Jalbert said she’s been voting by mail since she was 18 because it allows her to participate in elections even when she’s busy.

“Absentee ballot, to me, is the way to go, and I’m happy to have the drop boxes so I don’t have to put it in the mail. That always worried me, putting my ballot in the mail,” Jalbert said. “So it’s a great system. I love the drop box.”

Another Richmond resident, Philip Slater, has a sentimental reason for voting in person. Slater told Richmond Confidential that in 1987, while stationed in the Republic of Korea in the U.S. military, he often drove between army bases. During the election that year, he witnessed lines of Koreans waiting in the frigid temperatures at polling places, hoping to cast their votes for the candidates they supported. It inspired a sense of civic duty for him that has lasted nearly four decades.

“Because of seeing this civil act of not just tossing [your ballot] in the mail and forgetting about it, but coming down here, putting the vote in, getting the lovely sticker in-person — saying that I voted reminds me of the civic duty that I have as a citizen of this country to vote,” Slater said.

Ira Christian came to the Nevin Community Center to cast his vote for Willis, citing the council member’s track record. Christian is the brother of Otheree Christian, who is running as the incumbent candidate for the West Contra Costa Unified School District School Board Area 2 seat against challenger Guadalupe Enllana.

Jamelia Brown (Victor Ochieng)

Brown, who running against Willis, took her ballot to Nevin Community Center and chatted with voters there shortly after the polls opened.

“The first time I ever voted was 2008. I voted for Obama, and I cast my ballot right there in the Nevin Center,” Brown said. “And so to be actually on the ballot and to be able to cast my ballot again in the Nevin Center is a full circle moment”

Brown told Richmond Confidential her campaign has volunteers stationed at all three District 1 polling locations, and is offering rides to seniors from the Hacienda Senior Community Center to cast their votes.

“I feel at the end of this, the voters will, the residents will … have spoken. This is their city. This is their election, ” Brown said.

East of the Iron Triangle, Willis stood outside of the entrance to the Richmond Veterans Building to greet those walking into the polls and ask for their support — a last-minute effort to connect with voters. He is one of three candidates backed by the Richmond Progressive Alliance, which currently has the majority on the City Council. The city’s voters tend to be divided between those who do and those who don’t support the RPA.

Councilmember Melvin Willis hands out flyers at the Veterans Memorial Building. (Bryan Wen)

“There’s only been a couple of folks that have brought up RPA ,Richmond Progressive Alliance, and they don’t necessarily support RPA, but they support me,” Willis said. “I think folks just want to know that I’m going to be reasonable and that I’m going to be more open-minded to issues and approachable at the end of the day.”

Voters in council Districts 1, 5 and 6 are choosing between RPA-backed candidates and those not aligned with the organization whose voice was elevated when the 2020 election tipped the council in favor of its candidates.

Outside of the City Council race, Richmond voters also will be deciding on two ballot measures. Measure J would introduce a primary election, while Measure L would implement ranked-choice voting. Sherri Rivenbark, an administrator in the West Contra Costa Unified School District, voted against ranked-choice.

“So I just think it’s confusing for people. I’m just not a fan of trying to learn something new like that,” she said. “I like it the way it is.”

At Brickyard Landing, voter Ken Eifert, who opposed Measure L, agreed.

“Personally, I think it’s more democratic to have one person running against the other,” he said.

Measure M, which would establish a primary election for Mayoral and City Council races, seemed more popular with many Richmond voters. Erik Schutter, another Brickyard Landing voter, said that he voted to pass Measure J.

District 2 resident Erik Schutter stands outside the polling site at Brickyard Landing. (Riley Ramirez)

“I voted for it so that there would be an elimination round,” he said. “I found the voting difficult. Not just for that issue, but in general — to sit down and digest it all then make a decision, in the context of all the rest that’s going on, it’s difficult. It’s a tremendous amount of information.”

However, Eric Armstrong, who also voted at Brickyard Landing, disagreed. He said he was voting for rank-choice voting and against primaries because he believes they can skew an election.

“To me, the primaries seem to mess everything up,” he said. “It gives one side an opportunity to get their extremists out because they know that regular people are too busy to go.”

If both Measure J and Measure L pass by a majority, the measure that garners more votes total will determine Richmond’s election process. If neither measure gets over 50 percent of the vote, the plurality system, which allows multiple candidates to run for the same seat, like in District 1, will continue.

In an election where generational divides between parties are clear, election day was a multigenerational affair. In San Pablo, Bridget Aronsen brought her young daughter Willow to the polls to drop off her family’s ballots. Willow got to drop her family’s ballots in the box, and a poll worker handed her an “I Voted” sticker. Aronsen said having a child to care for shouldn’t stop a person from making it to the polls to vote.

She turned to her daughter and asked, “Willow, you felt pretty welcome in there, right?” Willow nodded.

At St. Callistus Church, Michelle Van came with a friend to help care for her young child while she voted inside. She also dropped off her own ballot. When asked if her children had ever impacted her ability to vote, Van said that she’d always made voting a priority. Though, she believes some parents of young children likely miss out on voting due to childcare responsibilities.

“I always voted every single year and I had three kids,” Van said.

Shirley Davis, a longtime resident, said she voted for Dr. Jamelia Brown, and her daughter and granddaughter were on her mind.

“I told my granddaughter to preregister. She’s 17 and will be ready to vote next year,” Davis said.

Meanwhile, Richmond resident and Contra Costa College student Shelby Austin was at the ballot box this morning for a different reason: to help her grandmother vote.

“She’s older, so it’s difficult for her to get out sometimes, and I thought, ‘Why not help her out’?” Austin said. “She’s been talking about this election for a minute so I wanted to make sure to get her ballot out there.”

Richmond Confidential reporters are providing continuous updates throughout the day, including on social media. Follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/RichmondConfidential), X (@riconfidential) and Instagram (@richmondconfidential).

The polls will be open until 8 p.m. The Contra Costa County Elections Division will release the first tallies, which will include mail-in ballots, shortly after polls close. The elections office will release the next batch of votes at 9:30 p.m. and the night’s final batch at 1:30 a.m. But only about half of the votes will be tabulated on election night. Mail-in ballots will be accepted for days afterward, as long as they were posted by Nov. 5.

At 5 p.m. Friday, the county will release more results, and it will continue to do so every Friday until the votes are finalized and certified on Dec. 3.

Richmond Confidential will post the results as they come in. You also can track them on the county’s election webpage, and through the county’s social media sites: on X under the hashtag #cocovote, and on Facebook. In addition, results will be reported on Contra Costa Television, which is on Comcast channel 27, Astound channel 32 and AT&T U-Verse channel 99.

Jasmine Ascencio, Mariana Best, Raj Paul Ghusar, Mitchell Hoy, Victor Ochienng, Riley Ramirez, Wen Shao and Bryan Wen contributed to this story.