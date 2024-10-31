INTERACTIVE GAME: Play to find out which Richmond City Council candidates align with your views

Three Richmond City Council districts are up for election Tuesday: Districts 1, 5, and 6.

In District 1, challengers Jamelia Brown and Mark Wassberg are vying to unseat incumbent Melvin Willis. District 5 is an open race with newcomers Ahmad Anderson and Sue Wilson. In District 6, Shawn Dunning is running against incumbent Claudia Jiménez.

Maybe you have a favorite candidate, or you’ve already cast your vote. But could your views on some issues align with someone unexpected?

Play this game to find out which of the seven candidates you are most like, based on your answers to 10 questions about Richmond. The game was created using candidates’ responses to the same questions and their public platforms.

Disclaimer: This game isn’t trying to tell you who to vote for — it’s simply matching your answers to see whose views are most similar. Have fun!

Answer the following 10 questions about Richmond by choosing the option that is closest to what qualities you think a council member should have and what actions they should take. It should not take more than five minutes.

Top photo illustration by Ava Hu. Pictured are (top from left) Wassberg, Brown and Willis; (bottom from left) Wilson, Anderson, Jiménez and Dunning.