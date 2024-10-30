Big changes coming to El Cerrito City Council: A Q&A with the five candidates

With three open seats on the five-member El Cerrito City Council, the Nov. 5 election offers residents a rare opportunity to shape the city’s future.

Mayor Tessa Rudnick will not be running for reelection after one term on the council. Councilmember Paul Fadelli is also not running, after serving two terms, leaving Lisa Motoyama as the sole incumbent.

Also running are Lauren Dodge, a design researcher and landscaper; Courtney Helion, an art conservator; William Ktsanes, an educator; and Rebecca Saltzman, a BART director. El Cerrito council members serve four-year terms. Winners will be sworn into office in December.

With big decisions on the horizon — including the potential implementation of more Measure G funds for a host of municipal services and fulfillment of the El Cerrito Climate Action and Adaptation Plan — this election gives voters the opportunity to influence a majority voice on the City Council.

Here is a Q&A with the candidates. Their responses are verbatim, with some editing for clarity and brevity.

How do you plan to work with fellow council members to make the most of your term, if elected?

A: “I plan to work with my fellow council to address the ‘high performing organization’ goal and specifically, financial responsibility of the city of El Cerrito. As a City Council member of El Cerrito, it will be my mission to create a City Revenue Optimization Strategy. My experience as a service designer and user experience researcher and instructor for public service employees will allow me to work with the residents, the city employees and businesses to ensure the creation of a feasible and community beneficial revenue optimization strategy. The council has done a great job pushing El Cerrito into a strong financial position. I will work with my fellow council members and the city manager to chart a strong financial future. Next, it’s impossible to utilize services provided effectively if you cannot find them or do not know who to talk to. As someone who has moved A LOT, I know how challenging it can be to learn about what a city or area has to offer. Moving to El Cerrito requires talking with a lot of people and a bit of detective work to find out what’s what. I want to work with the city to create a clear map of services and offer this on the city website. I think it is also important to track data around services, usage, expenses and make it transparent so that citizens can make more informed decisions about what services they are supporting. By showing how services are funded and how to access them in a clear and simple manner, the city of El Cerrito can empower and direct the public’s voices in the most impactful direction.”

Where does your love for this city come from and how will it inform your decisions as a council member?

A: “I am new to El Cerrito, but it is the first place that I chose to live — not for school, not because of a family move. I chose to move here because I love what El Cerrito has to offer. I live near the El Cerrito Plaza, so I get to walk to local shops like the El Cerrito Natural Grocery, Banter, and Well Grounded and Guru Curry. Transit and pedestrian travel is easy and safe. I want to share what I love about El Cerrito with others and protect it and develop its strengths for others.”

Lauren Dodge (Courtesy of Lauren Dodge)

Whose voices are going unheard in El Cerrito, and how do you intend to amplify them?

A: “This is a great question. From what I can tell from my attendance at City Council meetings and the El Cerrito Democrats, renters’ voices are significantly underrepresented. As a renter myself, I want to ensure that we are regarded as equally important citizens in El Cerrito as homeowners. We live and work in this city and I think it is only fair that we are included in conversations around taxation, zoning, development and housing policy. I have a lot of skills and comfort around stakeholder engagement and I will put these to use to elevate renter’s voices.”

The City has some ambitious goals in terms of addressing climate change, as outlined in the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. In your mind, what does a sustainable El Cerrito look like?

A: “A sustainable El Cerrito to me is a transit and pedestrian focused city. As a cyclist and avid walker, I believe that encouraging safe and bike friendly streets naturally decreases a dependence on cars. It also drives commerce and will benefit streets like San Pablo and the El Cerrito Plaza. The more we walk, the more we see each other, which promotes community and empathy for our neighbors. I don’t think change is easy, and there will be growing pains to switch to a more transit and pedestrian focused city, but this change will improve our lives, our businesses, our environment, and our futures.”

How do you plan to work with fellow council members to make the most of your term, if elected?

A: “I plan to work and collaborate with council members and city staff. My main goal is to represent the residents and give them a voice. I feel like sometimes it is hard to get a clear sense of how decisions are made and I want residents to feel they are heard.”

Courtney Helion (Courtesy of Courtney Helion)

Where does your love for this city come from and how will it inform your decisions as a council member?

A: “El Cerrito is my chosen home. As a younger person in my 20s and 30s, I moved around a lot, three different states, six different cities. EC was the first place I felt like I could establish roots, and saw opportunities to give back to my community. I met my now husband in 2014, and the first time I visited his house in EC I felt like I was home, and now I live there. I feel like I am in a good position to talk to residents with an open mind.”

Whose voices are going unheard in El Cerrito, and how do you intend to amplify them?

A: “Many seniors and older residents of El Cerrito feel like they are not being heard. Speaking with these individuals has changed my own perceptions about what I thought a senior center was. In general I have met and spoken with individuals that have contacted me and will continue to do so. I think it is important to give residents a space to speak and feel heard.”

The City has some ambitious goals in terms of addressing climate change, as outlined in the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. In your mind, what does a sustainable El Cerrito look like?

A: “A sustainable EC is a safer place for bikers and pedestrians. It means thoughtfully switching to renewable energy — all systems have their pros and cons — being better prepared for wildfires and climate change through education, and reinvigorating our CERT program. I think one of the best ways to mitigate this change is empower and support our residents to make collaborative and proactive policies.”

How do you plan to work with fellow council members to make the most of your term, if elected?

A: “I first became concerned about El Cerrito five years ago when the California state auditor identified 18 cities in California at greatest risk of bankruptcy. Out of California’s nearly 500 incorporated cities, El Cerrito ranked seventh from the bottom in financial health and was placed in the state’s “Local Government High Risk Program.” In an open letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Auditor Elaine Howle wrote, “The city is at high risk of financial instability because of its continual overspending, poor budgeting practices, and lack of a comprehensive plan to address its financial challenges, all of which threaten the future provision of city services.” While the city has made significant progress since 2022, El Cerrito is still designated as “high risk,” with serious problems that have not been addressed. For example, the city owes $89 million in unfunded and growing pension liabilities to the retirement accounts of its police officers, firefighters, engineers, maintenance staff and other city employees — an irresponsible and unfair burden on future generations. In a troubling sign, El Cerrito overspent its original fiscal year 2024 budget by $3.9 million, with expenses 20% higher than in 2023. I am running for city council to ensure fiscal responsibility, accountability and transparency; to provide much needed oversight and leadership; and to genuinely engage residents in open, honest discussions and decision-making. I will work collaboratively and partner with not just fellow council members, but also city management and residents, as together we address the city’s complex problems, set our priorities, make difficult decisions, and chart a sustainable future.”

William Ktsanes (Courtesy of William Ktsanes)



Where does your love for this city come from and how will it inform your decisions as a council member?

A: “After serving as a Peace Corps volunteer in Thailand, I moved to the area 24 years ago to attend graduate school at UC Berkeley, where I earned an MBA with a focus on economic development. I have worked in affordable housing, community development, and municipal finance for 15 years; taught finance, financial ethics, and economics at the University of San Francisco for over a decade; and volunteered for three years on El Cerrito’s Financial Advisory Board. As a single parent with an adopted child, I fell in love with El Cerrito and chose to make it my permanent home because of its small-town feel, close-knit neighborhoods, diverse communities, accessibility to public transportation, and beautiful natural environment— all of which have made it a wonderful place to raise my son and establish his roots… My commitment to and appreciation of El Cerrito are why I’m running for City Council and will inform every decision I make as a council member.”

Whose voices are going unheard in El Cerrito, and how do you intend to amplify them?

A: “I am a pragmatic, fiscally responsible Democrat with values firmly rooted in social justice and community involvement. To this end, I am fully committed to genuinely engaging residents in planning and decision-making. While I encourage residents to visit my website for my analysis of important issues facing our city, I also want to hear their thoughts and ideas. Over the past few months, as I’ve walked neighborhoods and knocked on doors, many people have shared with me their frustration at not being heard and not having their concerns addressed. When I teach at the university, I tell my students that I expect to learn at least as much from them as they will learn from me. Similarly, I learn as I listen to my neighbors and community, and know I will learn more and make better decisions by amplifying their voices and valuing their diverse experiences, views and ideas.”

The City has some ambitious goals in terms of addressing climate change, as outlined in the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. In your mind, what does a sustainable El Cerrito look like?

A: “The most important role of local government is clearly public safety. As recent fires in the East Bay hills have reminded us, there are links between fire safety and environmental protection, with fire risks greatly exacerbated by environmental degradation and climate change. El Cerrito’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan rightly focuses on community engagement alongside strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impact of global warming. A sustainable, resilient El Cerrito prioritizes fire safety, vegetation management, protected habitats, public parks, community gardens, renewable energy, efficient public transportation, and improved walking and biking paths. Addressing climate change not only enhances the quality of life for all residents but also makes the city a safer, more vibrant and equitable place to live.”

How do you plan to work with fellow council members to make the most of your term, if elected?

A: “As the sole incumbent, I now have the experience of being on City Council and serving as mayor. I have learned that the only way to change things is to work together with my council colleagues, and work with the assistance of city staff, on clear priorities. I will continue to push to make fiscally prudent budget decisions, support program and process improvements such as making greener choices for vehicles, procurement in general and infrastructure, and make us safer through seeking funding and pressing for wildfire prevention and the return of bicycle patrol of the Ohlone Greenway. I hope that if I am elected, my colleagues as well as city staff will also support and move forward my goals.”

Lisa Motoyama (Courtesy of Lisa Motoyama)

Where does your love for this city come from and how will it inform your decisions as a council member?

A: “I moved to El Cerrito in 2005 and as I move through different life stages, I have come to love my city and community more and more. When I first came to El Cerrito, I was a parent of young children, so my family participated in local children’s programs, like El Cerrito Recreation swim classes, camps and after school programs, El Cerrito Youth Baseball, El Cerrito Spurs, and the local public schools. Then over time, I got more involved with the city by serving on the Planning Commission for eight years, getting to know the community development plans for our city and getting to know the staff. Now, having served as council member for nearly four years, I have learned so much more about the city and how amazing all of the people here are. In addition to the work of the city, the council, the staff, the advisory bodies, there are even more groups, official and unofficial, that work to make our city beautiful, safe, and wonderful…. along with all the people that walk the neighborhoods and keep an eye on things. All this together makes El Cerrito special.”

Whose voices are going unheard in El Cerrito, and how do you intend to amplify them?

A: “Many people who are generally content with how things are going don’t come to council or write to tell us what they think. To hear those voices, I talk with as many people as possible at events and in the community. Other important voices that are unheard in El Cerrito are from our very large Tibetan and Nepalese community. Whenever I have the privilege to meet with members, I strongly encourage them to participate in and volunteer for advisory bodies and participate in community events. This past year, we had young people from the Tibetan Association of Northern California perform music and dance as part of our Martin Luther King, Jr. Day event, which was a great way for our community to be even more inclusive.”

The city has some ambitious goals in terms of addressing climate change, as outlined in the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. What does a sustainable El Cerrito look like?

“There are two parts of the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, the part that the city will do to make the work of the city more climate resilient and the part that we as residents can do. The change will not be as dramatic here in El Cerrito because we have been working to be greener for a long time. We have great participation in almost all of our existing programs, such as recycling and composting, as well as choosing to go deep green with Marin Clean Energy, our community energy aggregator and non fossil fuel alternative for electricity. The work of the city will be to implement the plan to keep us on track to get to carbon neutral by 2045. For us in El Cerrito, the climate work will look like all the things that we expect in our community: more healthy trees, more bicycle lanes, maintaining the native vegetation in the Hillside Natural Area and reducing fire fuels, good transit access, facilities like a new library that will also serve as a climate refuge for extreme weather, affordable housing, and walkable neighborhoods with easily accessible services and retail. We will feel the benefits of a sustainable El Cerrito through experiencing how livable our community continues to be in the face of climate change.”

How do you plan to work with fellow council members to make the most of your term, if elected?

A: “I look forward to working with everyone on the City Council, including returning and new members. In my 12 years as a BART Director, I have worked with 15 other directors who have represented various cities and counties and brought different perspectives to the board. I have also served on several other regional bodies, including the West Contra Costa Transportation Commission and the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Board. I have always had productive working relationships with my fellow board and commission members, and I will bring this experience and approach to the El Cerrito City Council.”

Where does your love for this city come from and how will it inform your decisions as a council member?

Rebecca Saltzman (Courtesy of Rebecca Saltzman)

A: “I’m raising my family in El Cerrito and running for City Council because I want what’s best for my daughter’s generation. My daughter attends TK at an El Cerrito public school and we plan to keep her in public schools throughout her education. My wife and I take our daughter to the swim center and the library, and we enjoy walking along the Ohlone Greenway and hiking through the Hillside Natural Area. I want El Cerrito to be the best it can possibly be, which is why my priorities include fiscal oversight so we can continue to provide robust city services, creating homes for people of all incomes and backgrounds, and building a new city library.”

Whose voices are going unheard in El Cerrito, and how do you intend to amplify them?

A: “Unfortunately, so many voices are currently unheard or minimally heard by El Cerrito government. At community meetings and City Council meetings, where active participation is only allowed in person, only the most actively engaged folks are heard. Parents, people working multiple jobs, people caring for elderly relatives, and so many others cannot make it to council and community meetings in person. One of my first priorities on the City Council will be to bring back Zoom public comment to create greater access and to meet with folks where they are — at community group meetings, parks, transit stops, and other public places where folks gather.”

The City has some ambitious goals in terms of addressing climate change, as outlined in the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan. In your mind, what does a sustainable El Cerrito look like?

A: “El Cerrito has done quite well on moving to renewable energy to power homes and other buildings, and that is primarily how the city has reduced its greenhouse gas emissions. Now we must take the more difficult step and reduce our vehicle miles traveled by making it easier, safer, and more convenient for people to walk, bike, and take transit. We need to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety on streets and particularly at intersections throughout the city, with a focus on crosstown corridors including San Pablo Avenue, Richmond Street, and Central Avenue. My vision for San Pablo Avenue in El Cerrito and from Oakland to Richmond is for a street where people can move around safely biking or walking, where buses aren’t stuck in traffic, and where small businesses thrive — this would include bus only lanes and protected bike lanes all along the corridor, and increased bus service on the 72 series lines.”

Where to vote

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday:

El Cerrito City Hall, 10890 San Pablo Ave.

El Cerrito Community Center, 7007 Moeser Lane

St. Jerome Church, 308 Carmel Ave.

St. John’s Community Center, 6500 Gladys Ave.



More information about the candidates is on the El Cerrito website.