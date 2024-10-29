Meet the WCCUSD school board candidates: Q&A with Otheree Christian and Guadalupe Enllana

Richmond Confidential posed questions to the West Contra Costa Unified School District Area 2 school board candidates, incumbent Otheree Christian and challenger Guadalupe Enllana. We present their responses verbatim, with slight edits for clarity and brevity.

Otheree Christian

Tell us about yourself.

A: “I was born and raised in Richmond, and attended the public schools here — Martin Luther King, Adams, and Kennedy High School. This community is a big part of who I am. I am a proud descendant of African slaves here in America. Our ancestors were brought here against their will, but we have fought hard for our place in this country over the years. My family has deep roots in that struggle, and I carry that legacy with pride.”

What motivates you to run for school board, and what key changes do you envision for our district?

A: “I am deeply motivated by my commitment to education and community service. My vision includes improving educational outcomes for all students, enhancing safety measures in our schools, and fostering stronger partnerships between parents, schools, and local organizations.”

Incumbent school board candidate Otheree Christian (Courtesy of Otheree Christian)

What are the most urgent challenges facing the district, and how do you plan to address those challenges?

A: “If I am reelected, I will bring valuable experience from my four years on the board. Prior to my time on the board, many issues already existed, and it’s taken time to address them. We inherited challenges much like a new administration stepping in to clean up a previous mess. We need to highlight the talents of our students and provide pathways for them, including trades and apprenticeship programs. These can offer lucrative opportunities without the burden of college debt.”

What are your thoughts on the district’s approach to budget allocation, and how will you work to improve school facilities, especially Stege Elementary?

A: “It’s important to recognize that the issues we face today didn’t develop overnight. The challenges at Stege Elementary date back to its construction in the early 1940s during World War II. Over the years, the school has deteriorated, and while I understand the frustrations surrounding this, the responsibility for past failures does not rest solely on my shoulders. We are committed to addressing these needs, despite setbacks. There are ongoing discussions regarding budget allocation. I am collaborating with local leaders, including county Supervisor John Gioia and state Superintendent Tony Thurman, to explore additional funding opportunities. Working together as a community is key to finding solutions and improving the lives of our students.”

How do you plan to enhance partnerships among schools, parents, and local organizations?

A: “Community engagement is the backbone of effective education. I have extensive experience as a community activist and understand the importance of collaboration. My approach includes organizing regular forums where parents and community members can voice their concerns and ideas. By actively involving parents in decision-making processes and encouraging local organizations to contribute resources and expertise, we can create a more supportive educational environment.”

With ongoing environmental concerns, how will you prioritize the safety of students and staff?

A: “Safety is my top priority. As the former campus safety supervisor at El Cerrito High School, I have firsthand experience in managing safety protocols. I will advocate for thorough inspections of all school facilities and push for immediate action to address any environmental hazards. Furthermore, I believe in transparent communication with parents and the community regarding safety measures. Every student should feel secure in their learning environment, both physically and emotionally.”

Why should voters choose you?

A: “Voters should choose me because I am a dedicated advocate for our community and a passionate supporter of education. My background in community activism, coupled with my experience in safety and education, uniquely positions me to effect meaningful change in our district. I am committed to transparency, accountability, and fostering a culture of collaboration. I genuinely care about the well-being of every student in the West Contra Costa Unified School District and will work tirelessly to ensure they have the resources and support they need to succeed.”

Guadalupe Enllana

Tell us about yourself.

A: “I have lived in Richmond my entire life. My parents have been residents here for over 50 years, and I attended WCCUSD schools. I am a mother of five children, with my oldest born with special needs. Navigating the special education system as a single mother has opened my eyes to the challenges parents face. I have been actively involved in building community and advocating for education. I have volunteered with local nonprofits, helping with the Local Control Accountability Plan training for parents around budgeting and other resources. I offer the board my perspective as a parent and advocate, emphasizing the need for transparent communication and stronger relationships with our community members.”

What motivates you to run for school board, and what key changes do you envision for the district?

A: “My motivation is rooted in my concern that District 2 currently lacks a strong voice advocating for our students’ needs. We have had the same board member for the past four years, and I feel it’s time for more advocacy, particularly in highlighting the needs of our schools.I want to refocus our efforts on student achievement and ensure that we address the issues directly affecting our students.”

School board candidate Guadalupe Enllana (Courtesy of Guadalupe Enllana)

What are the most urgent challenges facing the district, and how do you plan to address these challenges?

A: “I believe that establishing strong leadership is our top priority. It’s essential to have a superintendent who aligns with our district’s values and vision. One of my first actions would be to prioritize the selection of a superintendent who embodies our goals and values, one who can lead us toward the achievements we want for our students. Strong leadership is critical to navigating the challenges we face and moving the district forward.”

What are your thoughts on the district’s approach to budget allocation, and how do you envision improving educational programs and facilities?

A: “I believe the district has been focusing too narrowly on a small portion of the budget, which limits our understanding of what’s truly working in our educational programs. We often lack clear answers and data-driven insights about which initiatives are effective and which are not. I would advocate for a more data-driven approach to budget allocation. Regarding facilities, I have seen how bond money is allocated, and I think there needs to be greater transparency in those decisions. The Facilities Master Plan has indicated certain schools, such as Richmond High and Kennedy, as high-priority for renovations. However, the board has made decisions that prioritize other schools, which raises questions about our commitment to addressing the needs of our students. We must find a balance between addressing immediate needs and fostering partnerships that prioritize the best interests of our students.”

How do you plan to to enhance partnerships among schools, parents, and local organizations?

A: “My approach to enhancing partnerships is rooted in the strong relationships I have built within the community over many years. I have consistently engaged with local organizations and elected officials long before this election. To strengthen these partnerships, we need to demonstrate commitment and collaboration. This means actively investing time and resources into our local schools and engaging with nonprofits that are already making a difference in the community. We must foster an inclusive environment where everyone feels part of the community. This involves being flexible and open to conversations with those who may not share the same perspectives. It’s crucial to remember that regardless of the election outcome, we will need to work together for the betterment of our community.”

How will you prioritize the safety of students and staff?

A: “Prioritizing the safety of students and staff requires open dialogue and a willingness to acknowledge the concerns of the community. To truly prioritize safety, I believe we must engage actively with the community. This means showing up, listening to parents, and ensuring they understand the values we uphold as representatives. By visiting these schools and observing conditions firsthand, we can gain a better understanding of the challenges on the ground.”

Why should voters choose you?

A: “Voters should choose me because my leadership and commitment to our children and the district are well-established. I have consistently shown up, supported our community, and actively engaged with our schools. My involvement is not just a campaign tactic; it’s a testament to my dedication over the years. I bring an independent voice to the table, free from the influence of special interests or groups. I am committed to this work beyond the election. I want to emphasize that I am here for the long haul. We need to keep pushing for progress, and I hope to have the community’s support as we move forward together.”