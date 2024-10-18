Gusty wind prompts Weather Service to issue ‘red flag alert’ for possible wildfires in East Bay

The East Bay is in a red flag warning for wildfires until 5 p.m. Saturday because of dry conditions and winds of 25 to 30 mph that could spread wildfires.

There have been no reports of wildfires in Contra Costa County. But in neighboring Alameda County, firefighters were battling a blaze in the Oakland Hills that started around 2:30 p.m. and covered 13 acres before the Oakland Fire Department said it had stopped progressing, around 4 p.m.

The Keller Fire, as it is being called, started 23 years almost to the day of the deadly Tunnel Fire, which started in the Oakland Hills on Oct. 19, 1991 and lasted for two days. The Tunnel Fire burned 1,520 acres and destroyed more than 3,000 homes. Twenty-five people died, some while trying to escape flames that had crossed the highway and blocked exits.

In its alert, the National Weather Service said prolonged offshore wind has dried grass, tree, leaves and other vegetation that fuels fires. In addition, the humidity has dropped into the single digits, bringing near perfect conditions for fires.

The East Bay is in a Red flag warning Oct. 17-19, 2024 (Courtesy National Weather Service)

CalFire is increasing staff on its Northern California units, bringing in crews and additional equipment are from Southern California, said Robert Foxworthy, CalFire spokesperson. That will give the agency more resources to respond to any fire breakouts in the region.

By late Friday afternoon, CalFire was battling six major fires throughout the state, in Alameda as well as San Bernardino, Tulare and Shasta counties. About 120,000 have burned in those blazes.

Last year, the Balfour fire in East Contra Costa County burned more than 70 acres. It was contained the day it started, June 25.

Because of the current conditions, the East Bay Regional Park District has a Level 2 fire alert, which imposes restrictions such as no open fires or barbecues, no off-road driving and no use of gasoline-powered equipment outside of irrigated areas or designated campgrounds. The park recommends that hikers, campers and others using recreational areas first check the status of a park before setting out, as some areas may temporarily be closed.

CalFire recommends all California residents have an emergency supply kit in homes and vehicles. If fire reaches your area and you are forced to evacuate, CalFire recommends wearing long pants, long sleeves and heavy boots to protect against flying embers, as well as a cap, glasses and a face covering. Bring flammable items in the house, turn off propane tanks and move them, as well as barbecues, away from structures. Have ladders in place so firefighters have access to hour home. Shut all doors and windows, but them leave unlocked. Keep car windows up as well and back your car into the driveway to make it easier to get on the road if you have to.

(Top Photo: CalFire map of Oct. 18, 2024, courtesy of CalFire)