At town hall meeting, Chevron promises to keep Richmond residents informed about flaring, other refinery issues

At Chevron’s first town hall meeting with residents, community members had an opportunity to address their concerns about flaring and pollution directly to company representatives.

The session Wednesday at Richmond CoBiz came out of Chevron’s $20 million settlement with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District in February, which called for the company to host two-hour meetings twice a year with residents about flaring events.

“We are really trying to come at this with a learning intent and growth mindset to understand what’s important to the community, how we can improve and to really grow that two-way dialogue,” said Brian Hubinger, Chevron public and government relations manager.

The settlement committed Chevron to several compliance measures, including better flare monitoring, management, prevention and training, as well as the creation of a website on flaring events.

Chevron also will develop a Community Action Plan that engages residents in the company’s efforts to minimize flaring and comply with air-quality-related regulatory requirements at the Richmond refinery. The biannual meetings are part of that action plan.

Information at a Chevron town hall meeting in Richmond (Riley Ramirez)

About 50 people, including several Chevron employees, attended the town hall, with some residents saying they came out of curiosity, interested to hear what the company had to say and to have their concerns addressed.

“I just always wanted them to be a better neighbor,” said Landis Bennett, who has lived in Richmond for 19 years. “They were here before we moved here, but they still need to be a good neighbor to the community. So I’m interested to see what they might say about that.”

Kerby Lynch, lead project manager and researcher who has been facilitating the conversation between the community and Chevron, began the meeting by emphasizing the importance of collaboration.

“Together, we can bridge the gap in environmental performance and community health, creating a future where transparency and collaboration improve the community well-being,” she said.

Several Chevron representatives followed with a presentation about flaring and steps the company is taking to improve its environmental compliance and communication with the community.

According to the presentation, the refinery has seen a 40% decrease in particulate matter emissions since 2018, as well as a 41% reduction in the duration of flaring events between Oct. 1, 2023 to Sept. 30, 2024, as compared to the previous year.

A flare at the Chevron Richmond Refinery on Nov. 27, 2023. (Ana Tellez-Witrago)

Last November, residents were alarmed by a Chevron flaring event that billowed smoke for 12 hours. At the time, Mayor Eduardo Martinez said Chevron’s explanation that a power outage had triggered the flaring was insufficient. “The lack of clarity on this front is concerning, as understanding the root cause is crucial to prevent future occurrences,” he said.

Chevron officials said they are trying to improve the communication between the refinery and the community when flaring events happen. As part of that endeavor, Chevron recently mailed a newsletter to Richmond residents, stating its commitments and hopes for moving forward, as well as answering some frequently asked questions about air quality and flaring.

Some residents in attendance said the information wasn’t anything they hadn’t already heard from the company.

“I don’t think I’ve learned anything,” Dustin Jermier said after Chevron’s presentation. “Most of what’s been said has been said by Chevron. I don’t think they are good actors, honestly.”

“It’s all smoke and mirrors,” said Point Richmond resident Joe Puleo. He came to the town hall to find out why the refinery isn’t more proactive rather than reactive.

“I think it sounds as though they’ve made advances. They certainly have people who care about making advances,” said Puleo’s wife, Kathleen Wimer. But those efforts, she said, don’t make up for the harm Chevron has caused in the community.

Sign at the Chevron town hall meeting in Richmond (Riley Ramirez)

A committee that includes members of the neighborhood councils most impacted by refinery operations began drafting the Community Action Plan in July. Some were surprised to hear that it is due to BAAQMD by Oct. 31. One resident said the community wasn’t given enough time for input, and others nodded their heads in agreement.

Lynch said this is just the beginning of the conversation, and that the plan is intended to be a living document that will adapt over time with ongoing community input. The goal is to provide a framework for transparency, accountability and keeping the community informed.

“The CAP is designed to address evolving environmental needs and priorities, first and foremost,” Lynch said. “It focuses on creating mechanisms that support a two-way dialogue between Chevron and the Richmond community around flaring and environmental compliance.”

The plan’s success is dependent on the active involvement of the community, said Patrice Lewis, a Parchester Village resident who serves on the planning committee.

Several members of the committee spoke after the plan was presented, saying they were apprehensive about working with Chevron but impressed with how open the company was throughout the process.

Kathleen Sullivan, a committee member and regional director of Black Women Organized for Political Action, said she has long been skeptical of Chevron. But she joined the committee because she wanted to be involved in finding solutions.

“What we need is solutions, what we need is answers, what we need is accountability,” Sullivan said. “And if we want it, we have to come ask for it.”

Residents expressed concerns and frustrations to Chevron about air quality, pollution, transparency, public health and the emergency alert system. Some left unconvinced that their concerns would be addressed.

“There were a lot of things that were shared where it wasn’t the whole story,” said Katt Ramos, Richmond program director for Communities for a Better Environment. “It is 8:30 at night and I feel like I spent two and a half hours for a promo commercial.”