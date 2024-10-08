People of Richmond: How prepared are you for a possible wildfire?

Donna and Emma Tai

“I am concerned about it, mostly because of all the rain and stuff we had this last winter, I think there was a lot of growth and maybe not too much maintenance on a lot of the wildlands, especially up in the hills. I’m not doing too much about it because I live in a city center, so there’s not a lot to catch fire around my house. But we have had our trees trimmed in preparation for it.” (Emma Tai, server, pictured right)

“We got all the information about fire hardening your house. And a lot of the things that they requested are just impossible with older houses, things like metal windows. Well, we live in a town where you can’t change your windows without design review, even if you can afford it, so hundreds of thousands of dollars of work to fire harden your house, it’s unrealistic.” (Donna Tai, retired, pictured left)