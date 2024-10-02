Tour the ‘Sentinels & Saviors: Iconic Avatars’ exhibit with artists at the Richmond Art Center

It was opening night. The air was buzzing with excitement. As Kim Thoman and Joell Jones scanned the room, they took a moment to take in their success. What they saw was not just a populated art gallery, but a room full of family, friends, art lovers and Richmond residents who were eager to celebrate their artistry and creative journeys.

In early September, the Richmond Art Center unveiled ”Sentinels and Saviors: Iconic Avatars,” an exhibition featuring the work of Thoman and Jones, two East-Bay artists and longtime friends. At 1 p.m on Saturday, the artists will be on hand to give walk-through tours of the exhibit.

On opening night, people admire artist Kim Thoman’s work. (All photos courtesy Richmond Art Center)

Having both migrated to the East Bay in their youth, Jones and Thoman have seen the area and its art scene through many seasons. Like many other creatives, they often draw inspiration for their artwork from their personal philosophies, experiences and day-to-day lives. Thoman, for example, drew from memories of a grueling battle she fought against uterine cancer almost 10 years ago.

“It was very scary,” Thoman said. “The way I handled it was that I didn’t cry for myself. I never once cried for myself until it was over, and I was cancer free. And then I had some really good, serious cries with my husband.”

Thoman’s abstract, mixed-metal figures have a steel frame with a hollow opening in which fit an oil-painted canvas. These structures are meant to resemble Chinese terracotta warriors. During her treatment, Thoman recalled the terracotta warriors that would be buried with Chinese emperors to protect them in the afterlife.

“What the heck,” she thought. “I’d like a bodyguard or guardians in this life. And so I made these sentinels/bodyguards.”

“Saviors & Sentinels: Iconic Avatars” Artists: Joell Jones and Kim Thoman Where: Richmond Art Center, 2540 Barrett Ave. When: Through Nov. 21 Cost: Free What else: Walk-through tours with the artists at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5

Jones, who has always had a keen interest in spirituality and symbology, drew inspiration from a winged symbol that came to her repeatedly while she was mediating in lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, one that she dubbed “Savior.” Throughout her paintings, each variation of this winged creature represents a different aspect of her identity, and the evolution of these figures depict the struggle that women face in society. At the core of her work is a desire for freedom.

“I’m putting out this message that if we want to get freer, then we need to engage with ourselves,” Jones said. “You know, explore, go deeper.”

Although there are similarities between the two portions of the exhibit, Amy Spencer, the Art Center’s community engagement director, appreciates how they differ.

Joell Jones’ work lines a wall at the Richmond Art Center.

“You see the way the show is installed, it’s literally a face-off,” Spencer said. “You’ve got Kim on one side of the gallery and Joell on the other. And the work, while there are elements to the pieces that are similar, as a whole, it’s this huge contrast. These big, heavy, sort of almost intimidating war sculptures on one side by Kim, versus on the other side, Joell’s work is just so light and lyrical.”

The exhibit, in the Richmond Art Center’s South Gallery, is free and open to the public from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, until Nov. 21.

More information is on the Art Center’s website.