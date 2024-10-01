On Clean Air Day, ride a ferry for free, carpool, take action against pollution

Transit agencies in the East Bay are promoting California Clean Air Day on Wednesday, with several providing free fares to encourage riders to use public transit.

The goal of Clean Air Day is to encourage residents to participate in more sustainable activities to minimize air pollution.

The agencies offering free rides include the San Francisco Bay Ferry, WestCAT, Wheels and County Connections. But the largest transit agencies in the Bay Area — AC Transit, BART, and MUNI — will not be offering free rides.

This year is the seventh California Clean Air Day, an initiative started by the statewide public advocacy group the Coalition for Clean Air. The initiative has funding from public agencies and private companies. California Clean Air Day organizers have asked individuals and businesses to pledge that they will take action to reduce air pollution.

“We’re trying to get people to commit to taking the pledge,” said Carlos Torres, of Rich City Rides, a community organization that promotes cycling. “And whether that means you ride your bicycle to work on that day, whether that means you get a group of people and you organize, help promote Clean Air Day for our planet, that’s what we want the most.”

The 2022 U.S. Census found that only 8% of Bay Area residents used public transportation, which was the same percentage that carpooled. But half of the residents said they drove alone. That means most trips in the Bay Area are done with private vehicles, many of which are gas-fueled.

The Environmental Protection Agency has identified the transportation sector as one of the leading contributors to greenhouse gas emissions and the creation of particulate matter, especially in areas with heavy congestion, like the Richmond-San Pablo area.

The California Air Resources Board, a part of the California EPA, has identified the area heavily impacted by air pollution. When compared to other parts of the Bay Area such as San Francisco and Oakland, it has a relatively high level of particulate matter pollution, with little change over the past 10 years.

Particulate matter, tiny particles that come from the combustion of fossil fuels, contributes to respiratory problems. Various studies have found asthma rates in Richmond and San Pablo to be higher than the state average, with childhood asthma rates double the national average.

Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia, who represents West Contra Costa County and serves as co-chair of this year’s Clean Air Day, said the events can spur people to act.

“I think the main value of these events is that they inspire people to be strong advocates for healthier air and to advocate for more regulations to reduce pollution.”