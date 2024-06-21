BART riders take note: Richmond line interruptions start this weekend

For the next five months, beginning today, riders on both BART lines that end in Richmond will have to deal with interrupted service that could cause delays of about 40 minutes.

BART is replacing interlockings between the Rockridge, MacArthur, and 19th Street stops today and Sunday. Interlockings enable trains to move from track to track.

“It’s essential rebuilding work. We’’re replacing equipment that’s been there since we started service back in 1972,” BART spokesperson Christopher Filippi said.

BART will provide free bus service between the affected stations. On the red and orange lines out of Richmond, as well as the yellow line from Rockridge, riders will exit at MacArthur station and take a bus to 19th Street, where they can pick up BART again. While the orange and yellow lines will continue after 19th Street, the entire red line will be shut down, meaning riders going all the way to Millbrae will have to take the yellow line from 19th Street.

BART is advising cyclists to ride their bikes between the affected stations, saying that likely will be faster than taking the free bus.

The situation will repeat on these weekends: July 20-21, Aug. 17-18, Sept. 21-22, Oct. 19-20, and Nov. 2-3.

BART recommends using its trip planner to get more accurate time estimates.

The project is funded through Measure RR, a $3.5 billion bond issue to rebuild the aging transportation infrastructure. Voters approved it, and an acompanying property tax increase, in 2016.