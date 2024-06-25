Interested in journalism? Consider joining us
on June 25, 2024
For the fifth straight year, the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism and The CC Pulse are giving aspiring journalists an opportunity to hone their skills in the classroom and on the beat.
Applications are now being accepted for the Reporter in Residence program, which is open to Contra Costa County residents with a strong interest in journalism and a willingness to share their knowledge of the community with Berkeley Journalism students. No job experience or journalism training is required.
Up to two resident reporters will be selected. Each will receive a $2,000 stipend and one-on-one mentoring, as they learn fundamental reporting skills and apply them to a beat on Richmond Confidential. The reporters in residence will be required to participate in an Introduction to Reporting class, which meets in person, from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays on the Berkeley campus.
The application deadline is July 12. The program runs from Aug. 21 to Dec. 13.
More information about the program is on the J-School’s website. Please email any questions to Richmond Confidential, richconstaff@gmail.com.
