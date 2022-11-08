Richmond Election 2022, change is coming. Voter: ‘I don’t think I’ve ever been this involved or cared about politics right now.’

Voters gathered at various polling stations in Richmond on Election Day, despite the rain and wind. When the polls close today, Richmond will have elected a new mayor and determined the direction of the City Council.

Mayor Tom Butt is finishing his second term and wrapping up a long career as an elected official in the city, first as a City Council member for 20 years and then as mayor for the past eight. Four candidates are vying to take his place: Eduardo Martinez, Mark Wassberg, Nat Bates and Shawn Dunning.

Bates and Martinez are giving up City Council seats to run for mayor, and council member Demnlus Johnson III is not seeking reelection, which means the council will get three new members. In the last municipal election, voters backed candidates with the Richmond Progressive Alliance, tipping the balance of power to that group, which included Martinez. Butt and Bates then found themselves on the losing end of many votes.

Will the RPA retain the majority of council seats and will it pick up the mayor’s seat as well, or will voters take the city in a different direction?

Voter Kent Kitchingman at the Washington Elementary voting site. (Misha Schwarz)

Voter Kent Kitchingman submitted his ballot this morning at the Washington Elementary voting site.

“I voted for Eduardo Martinez,” Kitchingman said. “I almost always vote for the person who I believe has the best interest of the community and city and not trying to promote a special issue or themselves. I’ve seen Eduardo over years and years and I believe he’s that kind of person.”

Kathy Riordan at the Washington Elementary voting site. (Beki San Martin)

Kathy Riordan cast her mayoral vote at Washington Elementary for Shawn Dunning.

“I just feel like we just need someone who’s young and progressive,” Riordan said. “I don’t think I’ve ever been this involved or cared about politics right now. I just feel like the city of Richmond needs new blood to get things going.”

Riordan named Proposition 29, which concerns dialysis clinic requirements, and Proposition 31, the flavored tobacco products referendum, as issues that are important to her this election.

Stephen Bohannon and his child, Alden, at the Washington Elementary voting site. (Misha Schwarz)

Stephen Bohannon showed up to the Washington Elementary voting site with his child, Alden.

“Get involved in local politics!” Bohannon said. “It’s rewarding and engaging and something to teach our future generation.”

Social worker Aleta Manuel, who voted at Veterans Hall, said one of the reasons she feels it’s important to vote is because of what’s happening politically in other states.

“In California, I want to be sure that we don’t take for granted the things that we don’t have to fight for, that we never get put in that position,” she said.

Aleta Manuel at the Veterans Hall voting site. (Beki San Martin)

Richmond Confidential will be talking to voters at the polls throughout the day and will post results as soon as they are available. Check the website for updates and follow us on Twitter @riconfidential.

Running for City Council are:

District 2: Andrew Butt and Cesar Zepeda

District 3: Courtland “Corky” Booze, Oscar Garcia and Doria Robinson

District 4: Soheila Bana and Jamin Pursell

If you’re not sure if you’re registered to vote or where your polling place is, you can find out at the Contra Costa County election site. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Reporting by Misha Schwarz and Beki San Martin