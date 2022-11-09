Local measures pass: rent control approved in Richmond, utilities tax continues on Hercules

Richmond voters approved Measure P Tuesday, voting to tighten rent control for tenants.

Under the measure, tenants living in controlled units will experience no more than a 3% increase in their rent and landlords will not be able to raise rents to 100% of inflation, which is the percentage increase in the consumer price index — currently, 5.2%.

The measure won with 56% of the vote. Another measure in Contra Costa County — Measure N, in Hercules, also won by a wide margin.

The high inflation rate has spurred a call for more protection for tenants so they will not bear high rent increases along with the rising costs of goods and services. Measure P prevents landlords from raising rent to more than 60% of inflation. With the median rent in Richmond at about $2,000 per month and nearly half of the city’s households being renters, the measure could have a significant impact on the city’s housing market.

The measure will supersede state law that says rents can’t go up more than 10% or no more than 5% of the inflation rate, whichever is lower.

Measure N in Hercules passed with 70% of the vote, reaffirming an 8% utilities tax for essential city services. The tax generates revenue of roughly $3.6 million per year and has ensured financial stability. It was due to expire in 2025, but under Measure N, can continue indefinitely.

Measure N allows for continued funding for neighborhood police patrols, water quality, community services, parks and recreation, and for attracting local businesses. In addition, the city will make investments into the desires and needs of its residents, as determined through a survey earlier this year.

City Council sees the revenue created by Measure N as a key to long-term financial sustainability. Hercules is also in need of vital infrastructure maintenance and improvements, which can be financed through the tax as well.