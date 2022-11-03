VIDEO: Richmond’s four mayoral candidates get ready for the election
on November 3, 2022
On Tuesday, Richmond voters will choose a new mayor, as two-term Mayor Tom Butt leaves office. Richmond Confidential gave the four candidates — Nathaniel Bates, Shawn Dunning, Eduardo Martinez and Mark Wassberg — a chance in this video to make one more pitch to voters.
