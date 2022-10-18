Will Mark Wassberg be Richmond’s next mayor?

Richmond Confidential posed the same questions to mayoral candidates Nathaniel Bates, Shawn Dunning, Eduardo Martinez and Mark Wassberg. Their answers are being presented verbatim, in the order they were received, with light editing, where necessary, for brevity.

Today’s Q&A is with Mark Wassberg.

Where are you from, and how many years have you lived in Richmond?

I was raised in San Pablo for 18 years, then worked in Richmond for 45 years and lived in Richmond for 10 years.

In no more than 200 words, why are you running for mayor?

The Richmond city council the RPA is a “Democrat social commuist party” a no law government. As mayor, I can change that to a respective government for the U.S. constitution. We know that the RPA has been interfering with police work, stopping the check points, supporting sanctuary cities, violating the people’s constitutional rights and passing laws to benefit criminals and defund the police to historical lows, jeopardizing public safety.

What qualifies you for this job?

Knowing that the city council is doing everything illegal and I will change that in a court of law and a lot of good common sense.

What are your top three priorities if you become mayor, and what would you do to accomplish them?

Bring the money back to the police for full staff by suing my own city council if need be. 2) To create a massive job training program through “Richmond Build” and the “Trade Unions” funding will come from nonprofits and grant money. 3) Support affordable housing by expanding “HUD.” it will be funded by the federal government.

What is the first big issue you would tackle?

Public safety, with the full staff to the police and fire department.

What do you want people to know about you and your campaign?

That I will honor the oath to the U.S. constitution and respect all Americans citizens’ rights.

On another note, I use the Grip soup kitchen address to run for office. I don’t live in Richmond with a physical home address.

