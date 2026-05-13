Livestream of District 4 City Council Candidate Forum

Richmond Confidential is teaming up with Richmondside and The Advocate student newspaper at Contra Costa College to host the last of three candidate forums tonight.

The City Council District 4 forum, at the De Anza High School library, will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The candidates are: incumbent Councilmember Soheila Bana and challengers Keycha Gallon and Jamin Pursell.

UC Berkeley students are live-streaming the forum on YouTube, where it will remain available in the Richmond Confidential channel‘s archive.