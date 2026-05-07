Livestream of District 3 City Council Candidate Forum

Richmond Confidential is teaming up with Richmondside and The Advocate student newspaper at Contra Costa College to host the second of three candidate forums tonight.

The City Council District 3 forum, at Easter Hill Methodist Church, will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The candidates are: incumbent Councilmember Doria Robinson and challenger Brandon Evans, both of whom run nonprofits.

UC Berkeley students are live-streaming the forum on YouTube, where it will remain available in the Richmond Confidential channel‘s archive.