Livestream of District 3 City Council Candidate Forum
on May 7, 2026
Richmond Confidential is teaming up with Richmondside and The Advocate student newspaper at Contra Costa College to host the second of three candidate forums tonight.
The City Council District 3 forum, at Easter Hill Methodist Church, will run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The candidates are: incumbent Councilmember Doria Robinson and challenger Brandon Evans, both of whom run nonprofits.
UC Berkeley students are live-streaming the forum on YouTube, where it will remain available in the Richmond Confidential channel‘s archive.
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Richmond Confidential is an online news service produced by the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism for, and about, the people of Richmond, California. Our goal is to produce professional and engaging journalism that is useful for the citizens of the city.
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