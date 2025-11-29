‘We wanted to come out and serve others’: volunteers provide Thanksgiving to more Richmond shelter diners than in past

A record number of people showed up on Thanksgiving to enjoy turkey, fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, carrots, cake and pie at two Richmond shelters.

Among the 30 to 40 volunteers serving meals at the Greater Richmond Interfaith Program was Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris, who spent time at the shelter when he was a child. GRIP and the Bay Area Rescue Mission each served both lunch and dinner to shelter residents, people in encampments, former clients and anyone who walked through their doors Thursday.

GRIP estimated about 300 people attended, nearly twice the usual Thanksgiving number. The organization expected an increase and prepared for it

“Need is up across Richmond,” said Executive Director Ralph Payton. “Higher food insecurity means more people are relying on GRIP daily.”

People line up for Thanksgiving lunch outise Greater Richmond Interfaith Program. (All photos by Yumo Lu)





BARM also has seen a steady rise in food and shelter demand since early this year, according to Barbara Wallace, the organization’s director of donor engagement. Wallace said the increase may be tied to recent Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program cuts, rising rents and higher grocery prices.

Luis Rafael, who joined BARM’s one-year Life Transformation Program in October, said he felt joy in the community meal, noting Thanksgiving means love, family and appreciating blessings. Though he has relatives in Oakley and Brentwood, he stayed at the shelter to focus on his recovery.

“I want to give thanks to my family,” he said. “They’ve been really patient and supportive.”

Thanksgiving at Bay Area Rescue Mission

At GRIP’s kitchen, volunteers with the Hilltop Church of Christ led the Thanksgiving lunch preparation, cooking 600 servings, said Minister Nathan Rapp. It was the first time the church served Thanksgiving meals at GRIP.

“We know that times are hard with people, with the condition of the country. And it would be much better, rather than them coming to us, we go to them,” Rapp said.

As lunch time approached, GRIP’s kitchen became bustling and noisy: Nearly 15 volunteers crowded into the spacious kitchen, slicing meat, heating trays, serving plates and washing dishes.

Brenda Daniels-Thomas, brought her grandchildren to greet guests and serve soda and desserts.

“We want to share with people no matter what their circumstances are,” she said. “Our family will gather later today, but we wanted to come out and serve others first.”

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris serves Thanksgiving meals



Around noon, Harris arrived at GRIP with pecan pies and cookies. Last week, he dropped off 60 turkeys for the shelter. Harris had stayed in GRIP’s family shelter around 2010 when he was 12 years old and has returned regularly since joining the NFL in 2021. He posed for selfies with all who asked for photos Thursday.

“Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday because it gives appreciation to everybody who helped make me the person I am today,” he said. “They say it takes a village to raise a child. So for sure, it took a village to raise me to get to where I’m at today.”

As guests left with to-go boxes and the GRIP staff started cleaning up, Lallana Roberto Manalac lingered to take in the holiday atmosphere. Originally from the Philippines, he had lived with his brothers in North Carolina before moving to San Pablo. He said he enjoyed the meal and filled a container to take home.

“It’s nice because it’s my first time experiencing something like this,” Roberto Manalac said. “That’s why I’m still here.”

Missing family

At BARM’s kitchen, about 15 volunteers began preparing dinner at 2 p.m., sorting and dicing food in the kitchen. BARM had prepared 250 meals for lunch and was preparing for roughly 300 dinner servings.

Tables in BARM’s dining room were set with Thanksgiving cards signed by community members and placemats printed with Psalm 34:8: “Taste and see that the Lord is good; blessed is the one who takes refuge in him.”

Bay Area Rescue Mission Thanksgiving menus

Dinner began at 4 p.m., with volunteers delivering fruit punch, salads and plates piled high with mashed potatoes, stuffing, rolls and pie. Residents sat at round tables, chatting and watching football on TV. The atmosphere was lively, but for some the holiday carried mixed emotions.

“Around the holidays, I get a little depressed,” said Isaiah Gray, who had enrolled at BARM 11 days earlier. “I’ve been away from my family too long.” Gray, in recovery from drug addiction, has been clean for more than a month and hopes to see his grandmother, niece and mother soon.

Zachary Foust, who arrived at BARM two days earlier after being released from prison, said he missed his family in Walnut Creek, Pittsburg and out of state. “Hopefully when I’m done here, I get to reunite with my family and get to go see my kids,” he said.

As the holiday season begins and winter approaches, BARM and GRIP are preparing for increased demand. BARM will serve special dinners in the days leading up to Christmas, collect donations, wrap gifts for children and host a turkey giveaway, Wallace said.

GRIP has expanded outreach in encampments, increased case-management hours and coordinated with partners for overflow referrals. Payton said the organization is also preparing several winter clothing drives.