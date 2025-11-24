‘Kayaktivist’ group Rich City Rays launches last paddle of the year from Point Molate

Luna Angulo held various wetsuits up to her body to model all the options the kayakers could borrow as they set off from Point Molate Beach Park.

“These are called Farmer Johns,” Angulo said, displayng a sleeveless, knee-length design that resembled a swimsuit from the 1920s. “Super sexy.”

Everyone laughed.

It was late November and even though the sun was out, no one wanted to think about capsizing. All seven were fully covered as they piled into kayaks Saturday for the Rich City Rays’ last community paddle of 2025.

Often paddlers with the Richmond climate justice organization carry signs protesting polluters, calling their efforts “kayaktivism.” But this time, they met to enjoy one another’s company.

Rich City Rays coordinator Luna Angulo holds a kayak steady while Raven Bridges and Nine Haddad prepare to get in. (All photos by Chelsea Kurnick)



Angulo said kayaking is a historically white-dominated sport and one for which equipment and lessons can cost thousands of dollars. So as coordinator for Rich City Rays, she helps provide free education and kayaking opportunities to people of color and low-income communities in Richmond.

As a child, Nine Haddad recalls that their immigrant parents never felt comfortable or safe doing outdoor activities, so Haddad first experienced kayaking at an older age. Intrigued by kayaktivism, Haddad was one of two paddlers on a first-time outing with Rich City Rays.

“Being on the water has been very healing for me. I want as many people to experience that as possible,” Haddad said.

Raven Bridges, also paddling with the group for the first time, feels more connected to the ocean when kayaking.

“If more people got into kayaks and got onto the water, their connection to the ocean and their concern about climate change would probably be more top of mind,” Bridges said.

Growing global movement

Launched by Angulo and friends in 2021, Rich City Rays took inspiration from Portland, Oregon-based group Mosquito Fleet, which protests fossil fuels and promotes community connection to the water.

Kayaktivism is a growing movement around the world. Theresa Dixon, who has paddled and taught with Rich City Rays since 2022, said she is inspired by Rising Tide Australia, which has organized thousands of kayakers to block coal ships leaving the Port of Newcastle in New South Wales.

In October, Rich City Rays partnered with other environmental and social justice organizations in the Bay Area for its first fall action camp. Dixon said participants learned about watersheds, heard from elders and listened to music.

“It was days filled with inspiration and connection and wondering, how big could this get?” Dixon said.

Raven Bridges kayaks for the first time with Rich City Rays.



Rich City Rays has a growing fleet of kayaks, paddles and safety gear for community use. Angulo said the organization tries to instill a culture of skill-sharing and learning together.

At the action camp, Angulo taught people how to do tandem rescues in the water. She said she loved watching the transformation as people began the day feeling terrified and ended feeling proud and unafraid.

“That was my favorite part of the weekend, seeing the confidence people built for themselves,” Angulo said.

Reciprocity and resilience

On the beach, Angulo instructed everyone to form a circle for introductions and to go over safety protocols before climbing aboard. She said she likes gathering at Point Molate, because it’s a powerful symbol of the community’s deep history of organizing for the environment.

In August, the East Bay Regional Park District acquired 82 acres of public park land at Point Molate from Richomond and the Guidiville Rancheria tribe. Many environmentalists celebrated the acquisition, after fighting to preserve the former Naval fuel depot as parkland. However, members of the Guidiville Rancheria, which received all of the $40 million the park district paid for the land, criticized the deal, saying they weren’t involved in negotiations and had no option but to accept it.

Angulo said Point Molate is a sensitive habitat that is important for native grasses, migratory birds and many fish. She pointed out that in the water, kayakers would be situated between land owned by the Chevron refinery and San Quentin State Prison.

“Communities like Richmond have felt the impacts of these two powerful entities really largely over the past few years,” Angulo said. “We want to work to build a world that is rooted in an understanding of reciprocity, of resilience.”