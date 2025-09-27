At Nicholl Park, residents say YES to shared mission: ‘I love the idea of all families being in nature’

Hundreds of people enjoyed food trucks, a rock wall, and live performances at Nicholl Park on Saturday for YES Fest, sponsored by the Richmond nonprofit YES Nature to Neighborhoods.

Kids ran around playing soccer, trying archery with velcro arrows and making mango smoothies with a bicycle-powered blender. Participants waved their arms toward the sky in a group Nia dance, meant to ground them. And everyone jammed to live music by the youth group Voices of Reason.

Voices of Reason singing group (Xavier Zamora)

The festival opened under a cloudy sky, but roughly an hour later, as rays of sunlight began to shine through the clouds, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” played over the loudspeakers, and the festival kicked into gear.

In addition to being a free community event, YES Fest was also a fundraiser for the nonprofit’s $7 million Base Camp Capital Campaign to build a community center where its office now sits, across from Nicholl Park. YES took into consideration what the community wanted to see in the space — more natural light and greenery.

“They want to eventually feel like they feel when they’re in nature with YES,” said Executive Director Eric Aaholm. He added that the event was, “an opportunity for the community to learn more about what we’re doing and help us cross the finish line.”

Enjoying YES Fest at Nicholl Park are Chris Madrill, his wife, Stefani, and their sons Sebastian, left, and Roman. (Calliope Arkilic)

Now in its 26th year, the organization has supported families and connected more than 12,000 people in Richmond and west Contra Costa County to nature through camps, workshops and classes.

“The multipurpose room is too small for us to do what we want to do,” said Marisol Cruz, a college intern with YES who has participated in its programs since she was 6 years old. She said the location is important because, like her, children are making memories across the street at Nicholl Park.

Mayor Eduardo Martinez climbs the rock wall (Calliope Arkilic)

Pre-school teacher Jacquie Murray was already familiar with YES’ mission to bring people outdoors. “I love the idea of all families being in nature,” said Murray, as she and other parents from Crestmont Elementary School enjoyed food from Taqueria Angelica’s and Curbside Kitchen, the food trucks at the YES Fest.

Chris Madrill said he liked watching his two sons, Sebastian and Roman, trying different things. The boys said their favorite parts were the food and the rock wall, which was a favorite among many of the children.

Even Richmond Mayor Eduardo Martinez gave the wall a climb. In a speech at the festival, Martinez also announced that he had contributed $1,000 to the campaign.

The new YES building will break ground in March.