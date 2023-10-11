People of Richmond: What is your favorite park?

“People of Richmond” is a regular series in which reporters pose a question to people in the community. Answers are presented verbatim, though sometimes edited for brevity.

Q: What is your favorite Richmond or Contra Costa County park, and why?

“I spend most time at Wild Cat Canyon. Catch turtles, catch animals. ride my bike through the trail. I like it compared to many other parks in Richmond because at least that park has bears and wild lives. It actually has growing plants.” (Mauricio Bey, stock broker, pictured above)

“Crescent Park, because that’s just where people be at.” (Stachio Alammari, cashier)

“I would say [Shimada Friendship] park, just being next to the water, it’s peaceful to walk next to it on the trail. He likes it too.” (Diana Castro, behavioral therapist)

“I just turned 50 years old today and I grew up in Richmond. I would say my favorite park is Crescent Park. It was nice and right across the street. I loved to go on the swings and play with my friends.” (John Wilson)

“I used to go to the Nevin Park down the street and like pretty much all aspects of the park were fun. I remember there was a big field for running and soccer, also a playset area like swings and monkey bars I grew up on. It was nice being a kid there and hanging out with friends and family.” (Caleb Finley, facilities director)

“I I would say the Marina … I guess because I just usually go there to jog or run. Just because the water’s there, so it’s pretty relaxing, pretty easy walk or stroll.” (Rolando Ocampo, auto center manager)

“I like the Richmond Marina. I like the air, especially in the evening for the walk. It’s really refreshing, and I find a lot of people over here.” (Rachana Macharjan, financial analyst)

“We just moved here a year ago, and we live just over there in the townhouses, so I walk this path [in Shimada Friendship Park] every single day. So by default ,this park is my favorite.” (Nick von Beroldingen)

“This park [Shimada Friendship] is the best, to relax here by the water. The best part is when we take lunch. But we clean, trim, and cut trees.” (Jesus Covarrubias, city groundskeeper)

“MLK. They have a soccer field, basketball and track. I play soccer and used to play it in the park when I was 16. I’m 18 now.” (Fidel Torres, college student)

“I would have to say, right off of Macdonald, it’s Nicholl Park. Nicholl Park is very big. I’ve been there a couple of times, brought my dog, even been there with a car show.” (Blane Weaver, paratransit driver)

“I do like Marina Bay Park. Going down towards the marina is a nice bike trail, and that bike trail connects you to a variety of places.” (Al Barber, appraiser)