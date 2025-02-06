Attorney general investigating fatal shooting by Richmond police

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday that his office is investigating the fatal shooting Tuesday by Richmond police at a railroad right-of-way off of Carlson Boulevard.

It is not clear how many officers were involved in the shooting, which left one person, who was not armed, dead. Police have not released that person’s identity.

The Richmond Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that it had referred the case to the Attorney General’s Office as required when an officer is involved in the fatal shooting of an unarmed person. In an update to the release Wednesday, police said officers thought the person was carrying a knife, but it turned out to be a knife sheath.

The Richmond Police Department released this image of a black knife sheath, just north of the yellow marker.

The shooting unfolded shortly after 8 p.m., when police were searching for a man wanted for a probation violation related to a domestic violence case. According to the Wednesday release, “members of the Richmond Police Department” found the man on a railroad right of way near the 300 block of Carlson Boulevard and spent half an hour trying to take him into custody peacefully.

Despite their efforts to defuse the situation, police said in the Wednesday release, “the suspect charged the officers with the object in his hand while raising it in a threatening manner.”

Police fired on the man at 8:53 p.m.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office also is investigating, in accordance with the protocol for officer-involved shootings.