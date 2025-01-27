 Skip to content

A collage of six people.

People of Richmond: Do you watch women’s sports?

and on January 27, 2025

“People of Richmond” is a regular series in which reporters pose a question to people in the community. Answers are presented verbatim, though sometimes edited for brevity.

Q: Do you watch women’s sports?

Tiffany Bryan Lacayo

“I like to represent the fact that I’m a woman, and we can do it too, but also sometimes they’re a little bit more entertaining. … I’d say maybe don’t see it as a woman’s sport. You’re looking at it as a sport. If you like to watch sports, why wouldn’t you want to see how others play the sport?”

A person wearing a tan cardigan and navy floral scarf. The table features handmade items including stuffed animals, candles in jars, and various crafts. Colorful scarves and textiles hang from the tent frame above.
Tiffany Bryan Lacayo, owner of Olive Juice Soaps
A person in a white short-sleeved button-down shirt with a decorative blue pocket design stands in what appears to be an art studio or classroom. The background shows colorful artwork on yellow walls and various art supplies on tables. They are smiling at the camera with a warm expression.
Julio Rodriguez, NIAD Art Center gallery programs director

Julio Rodriguez

“I don’t follow; I’m not really a big sports fan, but when it’s on, I’ll watch it.”

Leesa Williams

“I mean, to my knowledge, we’ve never had a women’s basketball team here. So I mean, I just think that’s another good thing for the bay. Something more positive because, you know, it’s the Bay Area, so sometimes we get a bad rap, but having more things like that, events that people can go to, things that show the good side of the bay and Richmond, I think just helps in the long run, with shifting the image of what the Bay Area is like and just making it more inviting”

A smiling person wearing a bright lime green cropped cardigan and blue jeans with butterfly prints stands in front of a Realm company banner . The banner displays “TIME BEST INVENTIONS 2021” and text about helping homeowners save time and money during renovations.
Leesa Williams, brand ambassador for Realm Home
A man stands smiling under colorful umbrellas at a market stall. Behind him, a display case holds baked goods labeled "Pingo doce Brazilian treats," including cheese bread and muffins. The stall is decorated with striped fabric.
Sergio Pasquini, owner of Pingo Doce Brazilian Treats

Sergio Pasquini

“Yes. … They are doing this for love because they really like what they’re doing. It’s not for money because until now, they cannot make much money with soccer like the guys. Guys are making millions of dollars, some of them, per month. So, they are playing because they really love soccer. Everybody should watch.”

Selma Goldberg

“I’m not a big sports fan, but I follow Dutch women’s soccer. I’m from Holland. I have family members that are against women in sports, so I can see the women do better than the men.”

A woman stands smiling under a white canopy at an outdoor market. In front of her, a table covered with a red cloth displays various packaged goods labeled "Selma's Pantry." The background shows parked cars and a clear blue sky.
Selma Goldberg, owner of Selma’s Pantry
A person poses in front of a brick building with a sign that reads "Rosie the Riveter WWII Home Front National Historical Park." They are wearing casual clothing and sunglasses, gesturing with a fist raised in front of the sign.
Marie Davies, volunteer at Rosie the Riveter Museum

Marie Davies

“I used to play tennis. I grew up and watched Martina Navratilova and a few other tennis players, but I have not watched recently.”

