People of Richmond: Do you watch women’s sports?
on January 27, 2025
“People of Richmond” is a regular series in which reporters pose a question to people in the community. Answers are presented verbatim, though sometimes edited for brevity.
Q: Do you watch women’s sports?
Tiffany Bryan Lacayo
“I like to represent the fact that I’m a woman, and we can do it too, but also sometimes they’re a little bit more entertaining. … I’d say maybe don’t see it as a woman’s sport. You’re looking at it as a sport. If you like to watch sports, why wouldn’t you want to see how others play the sport?”
Julio Rodriguez
“I don’t follow; I’m not really a big sports fan, but when it’s on, I’ll watch it.”
Leesa Williams
“I mean, to my knowledge, we’ve never had a women’s basketball team here. So I mean, I just think that’s another good thing for the bay. Something more positive because, you know, it’s the Bay Area, so sometimes we get a bad rap, but having more things like that, events that people can go to, things that show the good side of the bay and Richmond, I think just helps in the long run, with shifting the image of what the Bay Area is like and just making it more inviting”
Sergio Pasquini
“Yes. … They are doing this for love because they really like what they’re doing. It’s not for money because until now, they cannot make much money with soccer like the guys. Guys are making millions of dollars, some of them, per month. So, they are playing because they really love soccer. Everybody should watch.”
Selma Goldberg
“I’m not a big sports fan, but I follow Dutch women’s soccer. I’m from Holland. I have family members that are against women in sports, so I can see the women do better than the men.”
Marie Davies
“I used to play tennis. I grew up and watched Martina Navratilova and a few other tennis players, but I have not watched recently.”
