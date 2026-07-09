Chevron says it ‘quickly stopped’ gasoline mixture that spilled into San Francisco Bay
on July 9, 2026
Chevron reported on Facebook Wednesday that less than a barrel of hydrocarbon liquid had spilled into San Francisco Bay at the Richmond Refinery Long Wharf during a maintenance activity.
The company said it responded immediately to contain the spill, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and that it was investigating the cause.
“The release was quickly stopped, kept away from environmentally sensitive areas, and clean up has concluded. There were no reported community impacts,” the company said in a statement Thursday.
Chevron reported the spill to the state Office of Emergency Services at 2:52 p.m., according to the hazardous materials spill report. About 10 minutes later, a Level 1 alert reached cellphones through the Community Warning System. The lowest alert category, Level 1 requires residents to take no action. A Level 2 alert is used when hazardous material goes off-site.
Chevron Richmond spokesperson Caitlin Powell said less than 21 gallons of a gasoline mixture had spilled and that the event did not escalate to Level 2.
By the time a team from Fish and Wildlife arrived, much of the spill had dissipated, said Eric Laughlin, a spokesperson for the department. Fish and Wildlife planned no further action, he said.
Last year, Contra Costa Health collaborated with the Community Warning System to include Level 1 events in the alert system. Before 2025, residents were not alerted to Level 1 events, which is how many refinery flares are classified. The change came out of a recommendation from a Contra Costa County grand jury.
On July 1, Contra Costa County moved its hazardous materials program from the health department to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. More than a day after Tuesday’s spill, Fire Protection had not posted a report or a news release about the incident on its website.
Residents may sign up for text message alerts about spills, flares and other events at industrial facilities in Contra Costa County, including the four oil refineries, at CWSAlerts.com.
Would you pay more sales tax to keep BART and other transit agencies from cutting service?
Richmond Confidential welcomes comments from our readers, but we ask users to keep all discussion civil and on-topic. Comments post automatically without review from our staff, but we reserve the right to delete material that is libelous, a personal attack, or spam. We request that commenters consistently use the same login name. Comments from the same user posted under multiple aliases may be deleted. Richmond Confidential assumes no liability for comments posted to the site and no endorsement is implied; commenters are solely responsible for their own content.
Richmond Confidential
Richmond Confidential is an online news service produced by the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism for, and about, the people of Richmond, California. Our goal is to produce professional and engaging journalism that is useful for the citizens of the city.
Please send news tips to richconstaff@gmail.com.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.