How did Richmond vote: Final 2024 general election results charts

Contra Costa County certified the 2024 election counts on Dec. 5. At the county level, voter turnout was 72%, with 519,078 ballots cast out of 722,861 registered voters.

This high level of engagement was reflected in the presidential race, where Contra Costa County voters showed strong support for Alameda County native Vice President Kamala Harris, with 67.3% casting their ballots for the Democratic candidate.

Presidential election results

Here’s how Richmond voted on city, school board, county and state ballots:

City Council seats went to Jamelia Brown, Sue Wilson and incumbent Claudia Jiménez.



Richmond City Council election results

Voters weighed in on two key conflicting ballot measures to reshape the city’s election system. Measure J, which introduces primaries for municipal elections, defeated Measure L, a proposal for ranked-choice voting. Measure J garnered 20,465 “yes” votes, while Measure L received 19,284 votes.

Measure J results

Measure L results

In the race for West Contra Costa Unified School Board, newcomer Guadalupe Enllana upset incumbent Otheree Christian for the Area 2 seat, which is in Richmond.

WCCUSD School Board result

Voters largely aligned with statewide trends on California’s ballot propositions, approving measures to reclassify certain misdemeanor theft and drug crimes as felonies and reaffirming same-sex marriage, while rejecting economic and housing initiatives.

Propositions 2 and 4, which authorize bonds to build and modernize schools and colleges, and fund climate projects such as drinking water improvements, passed decisively both locally and statewide.

Voters also strongly endorsed Proposition 35, which provides permanent funding for Medi-Cal.

However, economic measures like Proposition 5, allowing bonds for housing and infrastructure, and Proposition 32, raising the minimum wage, failed to gain traction. And rent control under Proposition 33 was soundly rejected.

Criminal justice measures revealed a divide: while voters backed Proposition 36 to increase sentences for certain crimes, they narrowly opposed Proposition 6, which ended involuntary servitude for incarcerated individuals. Contra Costa voters also mirrored the statewide electorate, prioritizing health care and environmental measures over other reforms.