Looking for a job? Prospects await at Thursday’s career fair in Richmond

Job seekers will have a chance to talk to prospective employers and hear about educational opportunities, as Richmond hosts its annual career fair from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday at Richmond Memorial Auditorium.

About 600 people attended last year’s fair and the city expects hundreds again this year.

“We’re trying to meet that number or exceed that number this year,” said Gilbert Pete, the city’s workforce development coordinator.

Tesla, BART, San Francisco International Airport, the United States Postal Service and the City of Richmond are among the 25 or so prospective employers that have registered. Last year, twice as many employers attended.

But there are four organizations coming this year that did not attend last year: BART Police, Chevron, Ironworkers Local 378 and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Richmond Annual Career Fair When: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 Where: Richmond Memorial Auditorium

403 Civic Center Plaza What else: Register online and bring a resume, or just drop by. Information: 510-307-8018.

BART Police has launched a recruitment campaign because the department is facing a shortage of 18 officers, according to spokesman Chris Filippi. BART Police offers a $15,000 hiring bonus and pay increases that ensure competitive salaries with other law enforcement agencies in the Bay Area. BART’s recruiting efforts have worked to fill 39 officer positions this year, Filippi said.

Ironworkers Local 378 is redoubling efforts to attract people to the trade. “We are one of the best-kept secrets in the world,” said Ken Miller, an organizer at Local 338. The union offers a four-year apprenticeship that includes on-the-job training, with pay starting at $32.14 an hour, plus benefits.

“Everything is heavy, but if you’re not afraid of hard work, you can make a lot of money,” Miller said.

Union participation at the fair means those seeking jobs in the trades will be able to talk to the very people who now work in those jobs, Pete said.

Pete said multiple colleges, two temp agencies and health care providers will be among those recruiting at the event.

The career fair is meant for those looking for all types of jobs: entry-level or experienced, professional or trades, even recent graduates and people who are unsure of their career path.

“We’re excited about all the companies that have registered and are committing their time to come out and spend some time with their community and job-seekers,” Pete said.

Representatives from Cal State East Bay, Contra Costa Community College and Laney College will be available to talk to people interested in returning to school and gaining new skills.

Among the degree and certification possibilities are those looking to teach in machine shops and wood shops or work in construction.

The city recommends that those planning to attend register online and bring their resumes to the fair. But drop-ins are welcome. More information is available at 510-307-8018.

(Top photo: Career fair at the Richmond Auditorium Memorial Convention Center last year, by Fernando Andrade)