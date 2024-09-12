Join us for a City Council District 1 candidates’ forum

On Wednesday, the three candidates running for Richmond City Council in District 1 will meet for an election forum co-hosted by Richmond Confidential, Richmondside, The Contra Costa Pulse and El Tímpano.

Residents are invited to hear candidates talk about their positions on a range of issues facing the city, and will have an opportunity to pose questions. Three candidates are running for the District 1 seat: incumbent Melvin Lee Willis Jr., social worker Jamelia Brown and retired mechanic Mark Wassberg.

Melvin Willis Jamelia Brown Mark Wassberg

The forum is one of three to be co-hosted by the news organizations before the Nov. 5 election. It will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at CoBiz Richmond, 1503 Macdonald Ave. The doors open at 6 p.m. and light refreshments will be served.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP here. Spanish translation will be available. And there will be an option to join remotely by Zoom, ID: 989 6018 4476, Passcode: 327325.

The news organizations also will be co-hosting candidates’ forums from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, at Memorial Auditorium, Bermuda Room, 2533 Nevin Ave., in District 6; and from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Easter Hill United Methodist Church, 3911 Cutting Blvd., in District 5.

You can find out which council district you live on the city website.