Calling Richmond youth in need of jobs: The city may have what you’re looking for

The Richmond Work Experience Program is accepting applications for 2024-2025, giving young people job experience and help with career building.

What was the Summer Youth Employment Program now offers more opportunities. Richmond YouthWORKS is collaborating with about 164 work sites to give Richmond residents between 16 and 24 years old the opportunity to work up to 300 hours at $17.20 per hour.

In 2021, the City Council approved a $1.9 million increase in funding for YouthWORKS as part of the Re-imagining Public Safety Initiative that diverted money from law enforcement to broader public safety programs.

“It allowed us to expand our program almost like we are hosting it a whole year round,” said program Manager Bouakhay Phongboupha.

Jobs are given on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications are paused after every 500 registrations and then reopened for a new cohort. Work sites include Kaiser Permanente School of Allied Health Sciences, West Contra Costa Unified School District, animal shelter Jelly’s Place and the Boys & Girls Club, along with numerous nonprofits and city departments.

Cinthia Hernandez, program assistant and YouthWORKS beneficiary, said the office received over 1,200 applications last year and helped over 400 youth get paid jobs.

“I am one of the many that have gone through the program and have been able to go on to higher education or have unsubsidized employment, and continue to expand horizons,” she said.

Applicants must be adults no older than 24 and live in Richmond. Applications are accepted online through YouthWORKS.