Bilingual education helps Spanish speaking students settle into English medium schools

The West Contra Costa Unified School District introduced bilingual education in 2014, to help Spanish speaking students transition into English medium schools. Transitional Bilingual Education at Grant Elementary School aims to equip K-3 students with English literacy and math skills to help them throughout their school career.
Support Journalism
RichCon Radio
- The Tale of Two Cities podcast: HookedPosted
- Tale of Two Cities Podcast: Love and HeartbreakPosted
- Researchers team up to solve a ‘50-year old murder mystery’: What’s killing sharks in the...Posted
- Tales of Two Cities Podcast: Play & Self-CarePosted
- At Deja Vu Salon in Richmond, braiding allows women go ‘back to the basics’Posted
Post a comment