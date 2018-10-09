Bilingual education helps Spanish speaking students settle into English medium schools

Second grade bilingual classroom at Grant Elementary School
The West Contra Costa Unified School District introduced bilingual education in 2014, to help Spanish speaking students transition into English medium schools. Transitional Bilingual Education at Grant Elementary School aims to equip K-3 students with English literacy and math skills to help them throughout their school career.

