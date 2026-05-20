Q&A with Demnlus Johnson III, candidate for mayor

On June 2, Richmond voters will cast ballots in a primary election. We are publishing their verbatim responses, with light editing for clarity or brevity. This interview was conducted by email on the candidate’s request.

Why do you want to be mayor?

I want to be mayor of Richmond because we deserve better when it comes to housing, economic development, public safety, employment, and overall quality of life in Richmond. We deserve proven, qualified and passionate leadership that actually knows how to get the things done the residents have been asking for decades now. Richmond needs a mayor who’s willing to bring people together and march us into the future. We don’t need anymore lip service, platitudes or flat out lies. It’s time to get to work and Richmond needs action. I know I am the one who brings all of these things — that’s why I want to be mayor.

Demnlus Johnson, 33, policy analyst Political experience: Richmond City Council, Richmond vice mayor Education: bachelor’s degree in communications from Howard University; master’s degree in public policy from UC Berkeley

Can you suggest ways in which the city can attract more industries so that it is not so economically reliant on Chevron?

We can have a mayor and City Council that’s more business friendly and willing to aid in the recruitment of industries. We also need to improve our permitting process, modernize the Planning Department’s processes, and invest more in our economic development division.

Name one dire need in Richmond that you think the Chevron settlement money should be used to address.

It should be used to directly address the environmental harms folks living under the poor quality have been dealing with. That could look like increased monitoring, so we know where the population is coming from. Also, providing direct help with payment for asthma and breathing treatment. With the affordability crisis compounded with the medical insurance debacle, the city can’t win such a huge amount of money based on the issues folks have endured and not take care of them.

By the end of the year, City Council will again decide whether to continue using Flock license-plate-reading cameras. Where do you stand on the issue?

I support the use of Flock and all other license-plate-reading cameras. We have to be willing to use every tool available to create real safety for residents, visitors, and business owners.

How would you bring more affordable housing to Richmond?

I would be more aggressive in finding affordable housing developers, investors, and financing streams. I would also utilize the monies in the inclusionary housing fund. It can perhaps be leveraged to help fill in funding gaps with favorable stipulations for the city.

What makes you the best candidate?

I am the best candidate because I have personal experience being a fourth-generation Richmond resident. I have the educational background, holding a bachelor’s in communications from Howard University and a master’s degree from UC Berkeley’s Goldman School of Public Policy. I even have a California County Senior Executive Credential from the CA State Association of Counties. I have professional experience as a policy analyst and advocate. Lastly, I have the elected experience as a former Richmond City Council member and vice mayor who represented the entire city of Richmond and worked with everyone on the council.

(Top photo courtesy of the candidate)

Coming Thursday: A Q&A with Mark Wassberg

(Mayor Eduardo Martinez and Councilmember Claudia Jiménez did not schedule an interview with Richmond Confidential or answer emailed questions.)