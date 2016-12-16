Richmond deputy fire chief Emon Usher surveys the remnants of a fire that engulfed about 40 salvaged cars at Deal Auto Wrecking on Gertrude Avenue in North Richmond this morning. Photo by Catherine Schuknecht.
December 16, 2016
A fire engulfed about 40 salvaged cars at Deal Auto Wrecking on Gertrude Avenue in North Richmond this morning, according to Richmond deputy fire chief Emon Usher. The fire has since been put out, according to an alert issued by the Contra Costa County Health Officer.
