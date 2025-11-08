Richmond Flea Market vendors recover from the pandemic, but now a new fear is keeping customers away

It’s an empty parking lot on weekdays but on weekends, this deserted piece of industrial land to the city’s north turns into the Richmond Flea Market.

Traditionally, it’s where families come to have a meal, kids ride the miniature train, and everyone walks through the five rows of stalls shopping for everything from second-hand gadgets to power tools and trinkets from all over Latin America.

But on Oct. 26, the Sunday after the Trump administration called threatened immigration raids in the Bay Area, the Flea Market was silent. There were only a handful of customers.

Maria Reyes has rented a stall at the Flea Market for about four years. She sells herbal medicine, vitamins and teas. Reyes said even when it’s been pouring rain, there have been more customers.

“No one’s here,” Reyes said in Spanish as she looked out on an empty lot. She noted that most vendors didn’t show up, leaving rows empty. Her guess?

“Ever since the immigration raids started, people have been afraid,” Reyes said.

Empty stalls at the Richmond Flea Market (All photos by Brenda Vasquez)

Almost half of the population in Richmond is Latino and about one-third is foreign born. Drive through Richmond — with its Mexican eateries, cafes and grocery stores — and it’s apparent that Latinos have become part of the economy. But from Los Angeles to Oakland, the Trump administration’s immigration raids have dealt a big blow to Latino shopping districts and stores.

The Richmond Flea Market has taken a series of hits in the last five years. First there was the pandemic, which closed the market for a time. As it was recovering, Trump was elected. Now, vendors say, the twin forces of tariffs and immigration raids are dealing another blow to business.

Thinking about leaving

Noel Lopez, the market’s manager, said after pandemic restrictions were lifted, about 380 vendors were renting spots on any given Sunday. And last year, attendance had surged to about 6,000 people.

But since January, those numbers have dropped significantly. Now, Lopez says, he rents about 225 spots, a nearly 60% drop. And today, about 1,000 shoppers go to the market. Lopez worries that the Flea Market is in a downward spiral.

“People don’t want to come because they thought immigration might show up,” Lopez said. ”Many vendors are thinking about leaving because they’re not selling as much.”

That fear heightened significantly on Oct. 23, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents descended on the Coast Guard base in Alameda. President Donald Trump had planned to ramp up immigration enforcement in the Bay Area that day but backed off. The prospect, however, had a chilling effect on the Richmond Flea Market.

Juan Vasquez at his Richmond Flea Market stall

In the next row over from Reyes’ stand, Juan Vasquez sells second-hand power tools and toys, which are displayed on large tables under an open tent. Vasquez has been at the market for 10 years and saw more than half his business drop off since January.

“Right now, the situation is even more depressing,” Reyes said, as he scanned the empty Flea Market.

He worries that the decline will be even more severe in the winter months, when rain and cold keep shoppers indoors.

Weeks before the threatened raid, vendors had reported a drop in customers. Maria Cervantes sells blankets, ponchos and other wares. She said in addition to fear keeping customers away, those who do come have less money to spend.

Cervantes said some people in the undocumented community aren’t working because they’re afraid of being caught up in raid. And those who are working, are afraid of spending money at this uncertain time.

“Now people don’t have work because of immigration,” Cervantes said.

She said she used to restock her merchandise about once a week. The last time she restocked was in December.

A couple of stalls down, vendor Maria Agraz was looking to call it quits. She’s been selling at the Flea Market since 2009.

“I’ve been spreading the word to see if anyone wants to take over my business, but no one does,” Agraz said.

Without a buyer, Agraz plans to stop restocking, sell her merchandise and close down.

“The business doesn’t take a lot of money to run,” Agraz said. “It’s just we’re not making enough.”

A couple weeks ago, Agraz had goods displayed on tables and hanging from her stall. She remembers the glory days of the Flea Market, when the aisles were full of vendors and families. Agraz said the community is facing a lot of challenges, but she still holds out hope.

“La esperanza nunca muere,” Agraz said. Hope never dies.