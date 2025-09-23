 Skip to content

A man sits in a parklet on a bench, a turquoise and white decal coveringmost of his black T-shirt. He is wearing clear-framed glasses and is holding a green leach attached to a white dog with blue eyes that is in the forefront, looking into the camera.

People of Richmond: Tell us about a favorite time you’ve had in the city

and on September 23, 2025

“People of Richmond” is a regular series in which reporters pose a question to people in the community. Answers are presented verbatim, though sometimes edited for brevity.

Q: What is your favorite recent memory of Richmond?

Brock Genter (industrial paint expert) “There has been a board game group that’s formed here at this brewery that meets every Thursday to play board games, and it’s probably one of my favorite things in the Richmond area. … I’ve made most of my friends here through the board game group.” (Pictured above with his dog, Natsu)

A young woman with brown hair pulled into a pony tail, wearing an unzipped black hoodie over a brown T-shirt smiles in front of a blue table-clothed table on which are black crates filled with various fruits and vegetables.
Giuliana Silva

Giuliana Silva (college student) “For the Fourth of July, they always do a fireworks show. I go with my parents … and it’s such a beautiful view because you have the ocean and grass … and the park. Me and my family, it’s a staple, because we go every year and it’s something fun and enjoying to be with family, and other families being around. Everybody’s just happy, watching the fireworks at night. It’s pretty nice.”

Closeup of a man with close-cropped dark hair and salt-and-pepper trim beard and mustache, wearing a white T-shirt, sits outside before a large sign with a sailing logo.
Elmer Rosa
A young woman with brown hair pulled back into a pony tail and wearing a black T-shirt with a red, green, blue and white restaurant logo stands in front of a wall that is painted blue at the bottom and white at the top, with strips of fake green leaves striping the wall. On those leaves there are American, Mexican and other flags.
Mariana Alejandra Salinas

Elmer Rosa (general contractor) “We enjoy the ocean…I came out here at 4 o clock in the morning to walk. I came and walked with my wife and now I’m walking with my nephew and my mom. I love this place. It’s beautiful.”

Mariana Alejandra Salinas (food server) “When I moved here from El Salvador, the Salvadorian community showed support. I [was at] the store and I didn’t have money, so another customer said ‘I’ll pay for you.’ I was like ‘what?’ It made me feel happy.”

A young woman in clear-framed glasses and a black T-shirt with a decal of an anime character and Japanese lettering smiles without showing her teeth. She has long dark hair parted on the left side.
Kayla Caldera

Kayla Caldera “Something that people come here to do a lot because it’s one of the things that brings the Latino community together, which is food, our culture. I’ve come here (the Richmond Flea Market) with my mom for years now. We get tacos and we get tortas. The tortas are shredded pork, and they have such a good flavor. Reminds me of home, like in Mexico. It gives you a taste from my mom’s home. I’ve told people to come here because this is just super similar to the food in Guadalajara. You don’t get this anywhere, you know? Me and my partner eat with my mom at these restaurants here in Richmond. Since there’s so much diversity here, I feel like this community just has really good food. So that’s good memories.”

A woman in a thin-strapped brown top, the black strap of her handbag shown cris-crossing her body from left to right sits at a picnic table outside a yellow building. She has shoulder-length brown hair and his smiling.
Arilenne Bautista

Arilenne Bautista (therapist) “Riggers Loft Winery. They have live music on Fridays, so I went to that two weeks ago and that was really cool.”

