Join us for a City Council District 5 candidates’ forum

On Tuesday, the two candidates running for Richmond City Council in District 5 will meet for an election forum co-hosted by Richmond Confidential, Richmondside, The Contra Costa Pulse and El Tímpano.

Residents are invited to hear candidates talk about their positions on a range of issues facing the city, and will have an opportunity to pose questions. Two candidates are running for the District 5 seat: Ahmad Anderson, a nonprofit director, and Sue Wilson, a community nonprofit adviser. Incumbent Gayle McLaughlin, a longtime council member and former two-term mayor, is not running for reelection.

Ahmad Anderson Sue Wilson

The forum is the last of three to be co-hosted by the news organizations before the Nov. 5 election. It will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Easter Hill United Methodist Church, 3911 Cutting Blvd. The doors open at 6 p.m. and light refreshments will be served.

Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP here. Spanish translation will be available. And there will be an option to join remotely by Zoom ( ID: 980 6299 4777, dial-in options).

The news organizations also co-hosted candidates’ forums on Sept. 18 for District 1, and on Sept. 30 for District 6.

You can find out which council district you live on the city website.

(Photos courtesy of the candidates)