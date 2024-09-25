Join us for a City County District 6 candidates’ forum
on September 25, 2024
On Monday, the two candidates running for Richmond City Council in District 6 will meet for an election forum co-hosted by Richmond Confidential, Richmondside, The Contra Costa Pulse and El Tímpano.
Residents are invited to hear candidates talk about their positions on a range of issues facing the city, and will have an opportunity to pose questions. Two candidates are running for the District 6 seat: incumbent Claudia Jiménez and Shawn Dunning, a conflict resolution consultant.
The forum is the second of three to be co-hosted by the news organizations before the Nov. 5 election. It will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Bermuda Room in Memorial Auditorium, 2533 Nevin Ave. The doors open at 6 p.m. and light refreshments will be served.
Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP here. Spanish translation will be available. And there will be an option to join remotely by Zoom (ID: 936 8858 2126 and dial-in options).
The news organizations also will be co-hosting a final candidates’ forum from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Easter Hill United Methodist Church, 3911 Cutting Blvd., in District 5. The District 1 forum was held on Sept. 18.
You can find out which council district you live on the city website.
(Photos courtesy of the candidates)
