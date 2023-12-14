We asked people in Richmond if they think City Council was right to take up a controversial resolution on the Israel-Hamas war?

“People of Richmond” is a regular series in which reporters pose a question to people in the community. Answers are presented verbatim, though sometimes edited for brevity.

Q: Do you think it was wise of Richmond City Council to wade into the Israel-Hamas war?

Marya Kurwa

“I think it was a very brave and good move. There was so much death on one side and that’s not fair. Even if Hamas started it, it was not far. So many innocent people have lost their lives.” (Marya Kurwa)

“I think they should have waited. What is happening there, of course I don’t agree, but sometimes we have to stay out of it out of respect. I know they’re killing people, which I don’t agree with, but sometimes these kinds of actions just make things worse.” (Patricia Ponz)

Fabio Bendana

“I’m supportive. It doesn’t matter if it’s far away. The government of the United States still offers aid, so I think it is part of us over here for us to vote and for our voice to be heard.” (Fabio Bendana)

“I think they should have minded their own business because it’s not their war. Their opinion doesn’t really matter to the people getting hurt. I feel like them sticking their nose in is going to affect us eventually.” (Leonarda Geleana)

Caleb Khan

“I think it was really powerful. I think it was profound. It’s a tough situation and if they feel that their constituents thought that that was the right thing to do, then yes, I support it.” (Caleb Khan)

“Yeah it’s not like our problem technically, it has nothing to do with us, but if we have the resources or whatever to help somebody else then we might as well,” he said. (Victor Osuna)

Ivan Jerskey

“I cannot tell whether it was wise or not. Right now our political spectrums become so polarized that they need to take a stance one way or the other. And they do it to make what’s most politically safe for them.” (Ivan Jerskey)