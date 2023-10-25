We asked people in Richmond: Would you consider moving?

“People of Richmond” is a regular series in which reporters pose a question to people in the community. Answers are presented verbatim, though sometimes edited for brevity.

Q: Have you seriously considered leaving Contra Costa County?

“All the time. A lot of different reasons, the cost of living is a lot more expensive than other places in the U.S., like what you get for the money. I am concerned when I have a family and kids that I won’t be able to afford it here. I’m seeking more family friendly places and I don’t think Richmond offers that.” (Maica Simpson, pictured above)

“When I first moved here I thought

about it, and I don’t know if this is

the place I’ll settle to live in for the

rest of my life. But for me, it’s

affordable and I like the community

here.” (Alexandra Perry, photographer)

“I recently moved here, and I like it here. Mostly the weather, it’s neither too hot nor cold, and it’s just perfect for me. I am not sure how long I’m going to be here, but let’s see.” (Salu Singh)

“No, not really. I mean, I stayed out before and it was all right, but all my friends and family is all here.” (Sergil Ceja, handyman)

“I’ve been here for 40 years. I love it because I’ve been here for a long time. I know all the people here. I have no complaints about Contra Costa County. (Carmen Santos)

“I just had a child, so I now live in Fairfield to be closer to my family in Sacramento. But I grew up in Richmond and Pinole my entire life. If I had the chance to move back here, I would. It’d be my first choice.” (Russell Lozano, food truck owner)

“I am considering living here for the next few years until I retire. I like Richmond but am not really happy to stay here for the rest of my days. I live in an area where there is a lot of traffic in the street, a lot of cars and action during the night time.” (Elida Landeros, librarian)