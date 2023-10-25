We asked people in Richmond: Would you consider moving?
“People of Richmond” is a regular series in which reporters pose a question to people in the community. Answers are presented verbatim, though sometimes edited for brevity.
Q: Have you seriously considered leaving Contra Costa County?
“All the time. A lot of different reasons, the cost of living is a lot more expensive than other places in the U.S., like what you get for the money. I am concerned when I have a family and kids that I won’t be able to afford it here. I’m seeking more family friendly places and I don’t think Richmond offers that.” (Maica Simpson, pictured above)
“When I first moved here I thought
about it, and I don’t know if this is
the place I’ll settle to live in for the
rest of my life. But for me, it’s
affordable and I like the community
here.” (Alexandra Perry, photographer)
“I recently moved here, and I like it here. Mostly the weather, it’s neither too hot nor cold, and it’s just perfect for me. I am not sure how long I’m going to be here, but let’s see.” (Salu Singh)
“No, not really. I mean, I stayed out before and it was all right, but all my friends and family is all here.” (Sergil Ceja, handyman)
“I’ve been here for 40 years. I love it because I’ve been here for a long time. I know all the people here. I have no complaints about Contra Costa County. (Carmen Santos)
“I just had a child, so I now live in Fairfield to be closer to my family in Sacramento. But I grew up in Richmond and Pinole my entire life. If I had the chance to move back here, I would. It’d be my first choice.” (Russell Lozano, food truck owner)
“I am considering living here for the next few years until I retire. I like Richmond but am not really happy to stay here for the rest of my days. I live in an area where there is a lot of traffic in the street, a lot of cars and action during the night time.” (Elida Landeros, librarian)
“This is where I live. I’m from Chicago. No need for me to leave. I worked at the Chevron oil refinery for 11 years, I also did in-home care for autistic people. I hit the lotto in Richmond. Possibilities are anywhere.” (Bruce Orlando Finley, retired)
1 Comment
I left Richmond almost 2 years ago. And no desire to go back. Crime has gone up. I am currently living in Indiana. BAY AREA for me is the past.