Sam is in a barber's shop, standing behind a blue chair. He's wearing a red and yellow button-up shirt adorned with images of scissors, bottles, and hairbrushes, paired with blue pants.

People of Richmond: What type of business does the city need more of?

, , , , and on October 20, 2023

“People of Richmond” is a regular series in which reporters pose a question to people in the community. Answers are presented verbatim, though sometimes edited for brevity.

Q: What type of business would you like to see more of in Richmond?

“Get us a small town pharmacist here. … A bakery, little floral shop would be nice. Give businesses an incentive to open here.” (Sam Charles, barbershop owner, pictured above)

“I would like to see more entertainment-type businesses. That’d be cool. We should have wrestling matches in Richmond, like a boxing ring or something like that. Or concerts. Have like a stadium for concerts. That would be cool.”

(Jefferey Jimenez, youth ambassador)

Robert is seated on a brown bench in what appears to be a park. He's dressed in grey pants, a grey shirt, and sports a green hat along with brown sunglasses.

“I’d love to see more neighborhood markets. You know, fruits, produce. Now it’s all liquor stores. … You could throw a rock and hit a liquor store.” (Robert Joaquin)

“I will like to see more clothing stores in Richmond. I grew up in Richmond. I am 57 years old. Back in the day, we had clothing stores, grocery stores and many other stores in Downtown Richmond. Then, all the businesses were moved to Hilltop. Now Hilltop is closed, so Richmond residents don’t really have anywhere to shop like they did before.” (Larnel Wolfe)

Larnel stands outside a building, dressed in a black Nike sweater layered over a grey shirt, and he sports black glasses.

“I wish they brought back that mall on Hilltop.”

(Carlos Campos)

“More coffee shops because of the convenience. We have people coming to work and play. When I’m talking about convenience, I’m talking about more coffee shops that are open later.” (Cordell Hindler, Park Plaza Neighborhood Council)

Cordell is sitting behind a wooden desk with a black laptop facing him. He is wearing a yellow windbreaker with a white t-shirt and a grey beanie.

Eva is sitting in front of a table next to a green bag outside a white building. She wears a black sweater and has a dark green satchel slung over her chest, smiling toward the camera.

“Certainly, in this part of the town [near Civic Center Plaza], there needs to be more grocery stores. “I’ve noticed from here, all the way even into Point Richmond, there’s just not enough.” (Eva Resnick, occupational therapist)

“Food and grocery stores: Safeway, Lucky, that sort of thing. We have various places you can get food but we don’t really have a full-service grocery store.”

(Christopher Larsen, administrative librarian)

“We need more Black owned bookstores in Richmond. In the ’70s and ’80s, there were more bookstores for Blacks in Richmond. We need more bookstores where Black people can learn about their history and culture.” ” (Darrin Gabriel, bookseller)

Darrin sits on a bench, holding two books titled 'Brainwashed' and 'The Mis-Education of the Negro.' He gazes at the camera while wearing a white shirt, brown pants, a red cap, and red bead necklaces.

Suzie sits comfortably in a yellow and brown chair, her feet propped up and a bright smile directed towards the camera. She's dressed in a brown shirt paired with colorful pants and tops off her look with a vibrant red and black hat.

“I would like to see more retail stores, like the tourist- type of retail stores, stuff that draws people on the weekends and draws people to spend money, like clothing, antiques, collectibles, fun stuff.” (Suzie Carracci, bar/restaurant owner)

“Maybe some better restaurants. …. I’m a chicken guy. So anything that has chicken in it. Fried chicken, or something like that. … And casinos.”

(Keith Lawson, construction inspector)
