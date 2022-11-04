INTERACTIVE GAME: See which Richmond mayoral candidate most matches your views
on November 4, 2022
On Tuesday, Richmond will vote for a new mayor. The four candidates in the running are Vice Mayor Eduardo Martinez, filmmaker Mark Wassberg, City Council member Nat Bates and independent consultant Shawn Dunning.
Maybe you have a favorite. Maybe you’ve already cast your vote. But could it be that your views on some specific issues align with a candidate you did not expect?
Play this game to see which of the four candidates you are most like based on your responses to 10 short questions about Richmond. The game was created using responses from all four candidates to the same questions.
Disclaimer: The game is not trying to tell you who to vote for, but only tallying your answers with those of the candidates to see whose responses are most similar to yours. Have fun!
Meet the candidates
