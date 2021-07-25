Body believed to be missing Richmond teen: ‘We continue to mourn and celebrate Antoine’s life.’

In a Facebook message posted Saturday, two days after a body believed to be that of missing Richmond teen Antoine Whittley was found in San Pablo Bay, those who rallied to find him thanked the community for its support and condolences.

“We continue to mourn and celebrate Antoine’s life,” read the post on the “Find Antoine Whittley” Facebook page, which was created after the 17-year-old Kennedy High School student went missing in February.

On Thursday, police announced a body was found in San Pablo Bay near Point Pinole.

“Based on the active investigation and all of the information obtained by Richmond Police Department, it is believed to be the body of Antione Whittley,” Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy said.

The investigation remains open and police are asking anyone with information to call the department.

According to police, Antoine was last seen on Feb. 10, after he exited a rideshare car mid-span on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. The rideshare driver told authorities that he grew increasingly concerned about Antoine’s erratic behavior during the trip.

Before Antoine went missing, police were told he had become paranoid, fearing that he was being kidnapped after he and a friend took a hallucinogenic drug. They believe this likely led to Antoine’s turbulent behavior while he was in the back seat of the rideshare on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

Police said Antoine was speaking with his friend on the phone after compelling the driver to stop on the bridge. The driver claims he had urged Antoine to wait until they had fully crossed, but Antoine would not relent and got out of the car.

According to Pomeroy, Antoine called his friend while he was walking along the bridge, frantically claiming, “They were trying to kidnap me, they are trying to get me.” The friend said Antoine talked about jumping off to get away from whomever he thought was pursuing him.

Police say there is no evidence of a crime being committed.

The Whittley family has expressed doubt about that, criticizing police for not investigating Antoine’s disappearance as a possible abduction. The ‘Find Antoine Whittley’ Facebook page formed to support the family and rally the community to help determine what happened to Antoine.

A Memorial Fund for Antoine also was created on Facebook.

Anyone who can shed light on what happened to Antoine is urged to call Detective Orlando Johnson at 510-965-4911, ojohnson@richmondpd.net., or leave information on Richmond’s anonymous tip line at 510-307-T1PS (8177) or the non-emergency 24-hour number, 510-233-1214.